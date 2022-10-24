Newly appointed General Manager Toby Wyman will lead the sports & events center in Rosenburg, TX.

ROSENBURG, Texas, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonehenge Asset Management LLC along with Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) has hired employee Toby Wyman as the General Manager to lead the day-to-day operations of Fort Bend County EpiCenter in Rosenberg, Tx. The 230,000 square-foot multi-purpose event center is slated to open in July of 2023. The facility will host a variety of event types to include public/consumer shows, graduations, sports and recreation, spectator events, community/civic events, agriculture/livestock/equestrian shows, festivals and fairs and conferences.

Sports Facilities Companies Selects New General Manager to Lead Fort Bend County EpiCenter

Wyman has extensive experience in sports and event marketing, having held leadership positions across sports teams, brands, and agencies. He has a proven track record of fostering a team-driven, problem-solving culture resulting in operational excellence, accountability, and exceptional customer experiences.

Wyman stated, "As a resident of Fort Bend County, I look forward to contributing to the positive impact the EpiCenter will have on our community through the various events we will host and operate."

His career experience spans across organizations such as, Academy Sports + Outdoors, the WNBA Atlanta Dream, the Atlanta Braves and Foot Locker, leading teams in revenue generation, partnership development, event management and brand development. At Academy, Toby negotiated major sponsorships with multiple teams across NFL, MLB, NBA, and College properties and managed a regional marketing team across various markets that activated hundreds of events that supported youth sports programs.

As President and COO of the Atlanta Dream, the club won back-to-back WNBA Eastern Conference Championships, being named the Team of the Year by the Atlanta Sports Council.

While serving as Assistant General Manager of the Braves Triple-A affiliate, Toby was responsible for sales, marketing, and stadium operations. As part of franchise relocation, Toby sold naming rights to their new 10,000-seat ballpark that their team built and opened in less than a year.

"Wyman will bring a wealth of experience as the General Manager," says SFC Vice President, Account Management John Sparks.

Toby holds an MBA from Wagner College and a B.S. in Management Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI). Toby resides in Fulshear, Texas, with his wife Nancy and children Jacob and Isabelle.

About Fort Bend Epicenter

The 230,000 square-foot multi-purpose event center will sit on a 51.75-acre site near the southwest corner of State Highway 59 and State Highway 36 in Rosenberg, near the site of the county fairgrounds. The venue will host music, rodeo, graduation ceremonies, sports and more. This 10,000-seat facility will have a combination of telescopic and fixed seating for a total seating capacity of 8,500 and 1,500 floor seats. It can also easily be transformed into multiple seating arrangements for different assemblies, music, and sports in a championship or tournament play. The 177,000 square-foot main arena will have concessions and restrooms in the pre-function space. The 20,000-square-foot multi-purpose event center will provide floor space support for sporting events and other large assemblies. A 33,000-square-foot pavilion will provide covered staging areas for agricultural events and additional venue support space south of the main arena. The developer behind the project is Stonehenge Holdings, LLC and specializes in developments for public entities.

