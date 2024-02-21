Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) Announced as Operating Partner for Crown Sports Center on the Delmarva Peninsula

Industry-Leading Sports Management Firm Selects Cody Revel as General Manager

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) has been selected as the operating partner for the privately-owned Crown Sports Center, a 125,000-square-foot sports facility located in Fruitland, Maryland. The newly renovated facility now includes expanded turf fields, eight pickleball courts, and five batting cages, in addition to its existing indoor turf fields, four volleyball courts, two basketball courts, and a family entertainment center.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Crown Sports and bringing our expertise in sports facility management to the Eastern Shore," said SFC Vice President Cole Lacy. "We look forward to creating a space that not only caters to athletes but also serves the local community and brings people together through the love of sports and recreation."

SFC is an industry-leading consultancy that plans, develops, and operates sports, recreation, entertainment, and events facilities nationwide. Their collection of managed properties, the SF Network, represents the largest and fastest-growing portfolio of managed youth and amateur sports and recreation destinations in the United States and includes award-winning facilities in destinations such as Gatlinburg, TN, Branson, MO, Panama City Beach, FL, and Sandusky, OH. Sports Facilities Companies operate more than 50 properties nationwide in 20 states.

With this new partnership, Crown Sports Center and The Sports Facilities Companies are also proud to announce the appointment of Cody Revel as General Manager. Born in Seaford, Delaware, and a Salisbury, Maryland resident since 2015, Revel is well-acquainted with the community Crown Sports Center serves. A Salisbury University alumnus with a Master's degree in Sports Performance Training from Concordia University of Chicago, Cody Revel has spent nearly six years developing The Athlete Academy into a revered institution, boasting two locations in Maryland and serving over 1,000 athletes annually.

"It's an absolute honor," Revel says. "My vision has always been to improve the physical and mental capabilities of athletes and to create an environment that fosters growth in all areas of their lives. Stepping into the General Manager role at Crown Sports is a natural progression of that vision." Revel's commitment to cultivating talent and enhancing community well-being aligns perfectly with Crown Sports Center's mission.

What sets Crown Sports Center apart from other sports facilities is its focus on serving the community rather than just sports tourism. "One of our greatest revenue generators comes from our before and after school program and summer day camp," adds Lacey. "We have around 130 kids in our before and after school program, and our summer camp serves about 225 kids per week. We also have a fleet of vans that pick up and drop off kids from local schools, making it convenient for working parents."

Early goals for the operating team include cultivating SFC's values and cultural standards within the staff and solidifying Crown Sports Center as a beacon of support and encouragement for the community. Looking to the future, the SFC team sees the opportunity to position the facility as the number one indoor performance and training center in the region.

