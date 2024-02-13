Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) Selected as Operating Partner for CORE4 Athletic Complex

Industry-Leading National Firm Engages to Elevate Elite Basketball Training Facility

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) has been selected as the operating partner for CORE4 Athletic Complex to enhance their state-of-the-art training facility and elite development academy. This collaboration will bring together the expertise of both organizations to provide an unparalleled experience for athletes at CORE4 Athletic Complex.

Founded by NBA All-Star Paul Millsap, CORE4 Athletic Complex is a premier basketball-focused facility that offers top-notch training and development opportunities for athletes. With the addition of SFC as their operating partner, CORE4 Athletic Complex is set to reach new heights in the world of elite basketball training.

"We are thrilled about our partnership with Sports Facilities Companies, turning CORE4 Athletic Complex into a leading hub for world-class sports development," said Owner and CEO Paul Millsap. "Beyond competition, our goal is to enhance community engagement, creating a lasting legacy that champions excellence and fosters connections for everyone in our community."

SFC is an industry-leading consultancy that plans, develops, and operates sports, recreation, entertainment, aquatics, and events facilities across the country. Their collection of managed properties, the SF Network, represents the largest and fastest-growing portfolio of managed youth and amateur sports and recreation destinations in the United States and includes award-winning facilities in destinations such as Gatlinburg, TN, Branson, MO, Panama City Beach, FL, and Sandusky, OH. Sports Facilities Companies operate more than 50 properties nationwide in 20 states.

"The Sports Facilities Companies are proud and excited to build on the incredible foundation that Paul Millsap has created here," said SFC Vice President Jack Adams. "His heart and his mission is to serve the Atlanta community. He built this facility to create an opportunity for those who aspire to be champions to have a place to train for that goal. Our job is made easier by all the work Paul and his team have done so far, and we are looking forward to growing and expanding that reach.

The 44,000 square foot facility, located at 2050 Will Ross Court in Chamblee, GA, features three basketball courts, a weight room, speed and agility training areas with wind sprint turf, saunas, hot and cold tubs, recovery and treatment areas, upscale locker rooms, a conference room, and a private office. With SFC's expertise, these amenities will be further enhanced to cater to the needs of elite athletes. The facility's operating team includes leaders with extensive NBA experience, including General Manager John Millsap, a former pro player.

"The Sports Facilities Companies is honored to partner with CORE4 Athletic Complex and expand on the positive impact they have had on the Atlanta community thus far. Former NBA All-Star Paul Millsap and the CORE4 Team are committed to making a positive difference in the community, and SFC is going to carry that commitment forward, building on all the momentum that has been established at this first-class facility," said SFC Vice President Patrick O'Brien. "We are extremely excited to expand the brand awareness, community engagement, programming schedule/options, and event calendar that will raise the performance and impact at CORE4 in a significant way."

This partnership between CORE4 Athletic Complex and Sports Facilities Companies is set to revolutionize the world of elite basketball training. With their combined expertise and resources, they are committed to providing athletes with the best possible training environment and helping them reach their full potential. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting collaboration.

About The Sports Facilities Companies

The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) are the Nation's leading resources for the management and development of sports, recreation, wellness, and events facilities. As a turn-key solution for community leaders and developers alike, SFC services span the gamut of sports and recreation needs from sports tourism & recreation master planning, program planning, and feasibility through professional facility management services. Our 40+ managed venues and 1500+ team members, represented by the SF Network, welcome more than 25 million guest visits and produce over $250 million in economic impact each year. To learn more, please visit SportsFacilities.com and theSFnetwork.com.

