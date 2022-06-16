The Tampa-based firm represents more than 1500 employees in 35 locations.

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) announces it has earned the distinction as an Innovative HR Team 2022 by Human Resource Director (HRD) Magazine. The award recognizes firms breaking with tradition to progress the HR profession forward through technology integration, strategy execution, or creativity. The SFC department is led by newly-appointed Vice President Tami Swanson and her dedicated team, who support over 1500 employees in 35 locations.

Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) Recognized as Innovative HR Team 2022 by Human Resource Director Magazine

"We have a unique business as sports and recreation facility operators, and our brand is industry-leading," said Swanson. "At the pace of our growth, innovation is practically a requirement. We not only want to serve our existing employees but pave the way and set up systems for the next generation of the SFC team."

SFC's award acknowledges important initiatives such as implementing an HRIS System that provides electronic orientation, benefits administration, payroll, tax compliance, and mobile and web versions of Time & Labor. There is also the ability to communicate with team members from the scheduler and customize notifications for all team members. The team led the implementation of SFC's Applicant Tracking System to include electronic greetings, interview questions, assessments, offer letters, background checks & drug screen ordering, and more.

"The focus of our HR team is to support the growing needs of our 35+ field teams, our Clearwater (FL) headquarters, recruitment and onboarding of new positions. These have all been a critical component of our growth," said SFC Chief Operations Officer Dave Pritchett. "Under Tami's leadership, the HR team has integrated technology and process to increase output, produce significant cost savings, and help us scale."

The Sports Facilities Companies are professional services firms that provide both turn-key and a la carte planning services (feasibility studies, financial forecasting), development services (owner's representation, procurement), and management services (outsourced operations, operational development) for sports, recreation, events, and entertainment facilities. Since their founding in 2003, the Sports Facilities Companies have served more than 2,000 communities and currently operate 35+ properties in 17 states hosting more than 25 million guest visits annually.

"We are currently hiring for positions in 17 states for operators, marketers, event staff, and general managers as well as for positions in our Clearwater, Florida-based headquarters," said Swanson. "We have an incredible opportunity for people who want to work in sports and make a difference in their community. Our opportunities for career advancement, leadership development, and personal growth with us as we grow."

SFC has recently announced three internal promotions for critical roles in facility operations. Wes Hall, current General Manager of the Cedar Point Sports Center , has been promoted to Account Executive, overseeing the operation of multiple properties in the Great Lakes region. Justin Kijowski will be advancing his leadership role from Director of Operations to General Manager of the same facility. Todd Yancey, formerly of Ballparks of America and current General Manager of the iconic Elizabethtown Sports Park , has been promoted to Account Executive and will oversee operations of multiple properties in the Midwest.

To learn more about the Sports Facilities Companies, please visit www.sportsfacilities.com . To view open positions, please visit https://sportadvisory.applicantpro.com/jobmap/ .

About The Sports Facilities Companies

The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) provide outsourced management and development services for community sport, recreation, wellness, and event facilities. SFC provides full-service solutions to community leaders, municipalities, convention & visitors bureaus, and developers consisting of master planning, program planning, feasibility, development oversight, construction management, and professional management services. The SF Network consists of more than 30 managed venues and 1500 team members serving more than 25 million annual guests while producing over $250 million in economic impact each year. To learn more, visit www.SportsFacilities.com and www.theSFNetwork.com

PRESS CONTACT

NAME

Ashley Whittaker

PHONE

3092319085

WEBSITE

https://sportsfacilities.com/

SOURCE The Sports Facilities Companies