Industry-Leading National Firm Engaged as Facility Breaks Ground

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) is proud to announce its selection by the Wyo Sports Ranch Board of Directors, to operate and manage their facility, a multi-sport training, recreation, events, and entertainment destination in Casper, WY. Slated to open in 2025, construction has begun for the 131,000-square-foot complex which features 10 basketball courts, twenty volleyball courts, an indoor multi-use turf space, community rooms, and training center. Wyo Sports Ranch will serve as a hub for youth sports and encourage athletes of all ages to come together to participate in various sports activities throughout the year.

Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) Selected as Operating Partner for WYO Sports Ranch

"This project has been in the works for a few years. We quickly realized that we are not in the business of running a sports facility. I'm staying in my lane on this one. Let's look at the experts to run the facility the way it deserves to be run. We want to be sure it makes a profit, keeps the doors open, and serves every kid that walks through the door for a maximum impact on our community. SFC is a no-brainer," said Trudi Holthouse, Wyo Sports Ranch Board Member. "We are excited to bring SFC on our team and look forward to their impact on our project."

SFC is an industry-leading consultancy that plans, develops, and operates sports, recreation, entertainment, and events facilities across the country. Their collection of managed properties, the SF Network, represents the largest and fastest-growing portfolio of managed youth and amateur sports and recreation destinations in the United States and includes award-winning facilities in destinations such as Gatlinburg, TN, Branson, MO, Panama City Beach, FL, and Sandusky, OH. Sports Facilities Companies operate more than 40 properties nationwide in 17 states.

"Our team is thrilled to serve Wyo Sports Ranch and the community of Casper. The benefits that this facility will provide, not only to the city, but for the entire region, are abundant. This facility will foster the next generation of young athletes and drive local business and economic impact," says Jack Adams, SFC Vice President, Sports & Entertainment. "As the venue breaks ground, we want the community to know we prioritize safety, train our team in a guest-centric service approach, and plan to fill the calendar with exciting, new programs and events. Our operating model is designed to keep us in lockstep with the goals of the board. When the venue opens, we will ensure the vision is met to drive visitations, local spending, meaningful programming, and excellent guest experience in Casper."

In October 2022, the Casper City Council voted to lease the land at the Ford Wyoming Center to the Wyo Sports Ranch for the purpose of constructing this facility. Wyo Sports Ranch will be equipped for numerous competitive sports, as well as many other recreation and community pursuits. The facility's vision is to provide a communal atmosphere for recreational clubs, event organizers, and participants. The facility is focused on offering youth sports training programs, clinics, and camps, hosting youth leagues, tournaments, and events, providing sports performance/fitness training, and delivering a family-friendly venue for social gatherings and community events.

"We are so excited to see construction commence on Wyo Sports Ranch. This project is a great example of partnership between the public and private sectors, and an opportunity for our community to further participate in the United States' $40 billion sports tourism industry," says City Manager Carter Napier. "This initiative is projected to generate millions of dollars annually and employ many of our residents in a relatively new industry for our state. We want the best resources for our citizens, and this facility will fill a large hole that has existed in Casper, and Wyoming, for a long time."

The project has currently achieved 70% of its funding goals and is seeking major partners and donors. The Wyo Sports Ranch Board of Directors extends a heartfelt thank you to early supporters and partners such as McMurry Foundation, Boyles Family, Goodstein Foundation, Zimmerman Family Foundation, Orr Family, Platte Valley Bank, Daniels Fund, and Wyoming Horse Racing. To learn more about the project or become a donating partner, visit wyosportsranch.com.

To learn more about the Sports Facilities Companies, please visit our website at sportsfacilities.com.

About The Sports Facilities Companies

The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) are the Nation's leading resources for the management and development of sports, recreation, wellness, and events facilities. As a turn-key solution for community leaders and developers alike, SFC services span the gamut of sports and recreation needs from sports tourism & recreation master planning, program planning, and feasibility through professional facility management services. Our 40+ managed venues and 1500+ team members, represented by the SF Network, welcome more than 25 million guest visits and produce over $250 million in economic impact each year. To learn more, please visit SportsFacilities.com and theSFnetwork.com.

