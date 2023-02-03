SPORTS ILLUSTRATED NAMES LENNAR'S STILLWATER GOLF COURSE IN ST. JOHNS, FLORIDA AS MOST INNOVATIVE COURSE DESIGN FOR 2022

ST. JOHNS, Fla., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports Illustrated has named the 18-hole Stillwater Golf Course, within Lennar's Stillwater master-planned community in St. Johns, Florida, the Most Innovative Course Design for 2022. The award was given based on feedback from architects, PGA professionals, superintendents and other industry experts. All homeowners in the community enjoy a bundled membership to the Stillwater Golf Club, offering a world-class 18-hole golf course, pro shop, golf cart rentals and state-of-the art practice facility with Top Tracer technology.

Stillwater By Lennar: Active Adult Community - 18 Hole Golf Course

Stillwater Golf and Country Club is part of Lennar's Stillwater master-planned community for residents ages 55 and better. The community offers three home collections spanning multi-family and single-family home designs, including Lennar's popular Next Gen® multi-generational "Home Within a Home" floorplan.

"Stillwater represents years of hard work by a tremendous group of experts – all dedicated to creating a best-of-the-best community for Lennar homeowners," said Matt Devereaux, Lennar Jacksonville Division President and Regional Vice President. "As the first new course to open in North Florida in 20 years, we are extremely proud of the Stillwater Golf Course and Country Club. It underscores our desire to fill this master-planned community with amenities that are not only enjoyable but also highly useable by the widest possible range of residents. We extend our congratulations to the entire Stillwater course team on this recognition!"

Sports Illustrated recognized the Stillwater golf course for its unique ability to play in loops of three, six, nine or 12 holes, all starting and finishing near the clubhouse. It also recognized the course for its environmental friendliness, reducing water use with just 70 acres of irrigated turf, artificial sod wall EcoBunkers and the placement of lay-down walls of treated timber along water hazards that, "lend a Scottish ambiance." Replacing paved cart paths with 18 acres of shell screenings was noted as a cost-saving measure that also adds visual contrast.

Lennar is actively selling 13 unique home designs at Stillwater, including 3 multi-family floorplans within its Villas collection and 10 floorplans within its Royal Collection. The Royal Collection includes Lennar's Next Gen® "Home Within a Home" floorplan, featuring a private suite with a private entrance, kitchenette with refrigerator and microwave, living space, bedroom and bath, laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups, and a patio – perfect for an aging parent or even a grown child coming back to the nest. The space is also ideal for a home office.

Homes within Stillwater range from 1,522 to 2,270 square feet, with two to four bedrooms and two to three-and-a-half baths. All homes feature generous living areas, gourmet kitchens and resort-style owner's suites. Waterfront home sites are also available. Pricing ranges from the low $400,000s to the high $500,000s.

Homes at Stillwater incorporate the latest technology with conveniences like Ring video doorbells and Ring Alarm security systems and Honeywell Home T6 Pro Z-Wave Smart Thermostats. Every home also comes with Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. At Stillwater, this includes stainless steel appliances, tile flooring, quartz countertops, screened in lanai, pavered driveways and a host of other carefully curated features.

In addition to the Stillwater Golf and Country Club, the master-planned community offers community amenities such as a scenic pond, picnic areas, swimming pools, pickleball and tennis courts, a fitness center and aerobics studio, and a full bar and restaurant. A gated entrance offers additional security and comfort.

Stillwater is conveniently located just off of I-95 on CR 210, in the upscale city of St. Johns, Florida, just south of Jacksonville and only a short drive to Florida's famed coastline.

Home shoppers are invited to tour Stillwater's six professionally designed model homes, located at 64 Round Robin Run in St. Johns, Florida. Models are open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For more information on Stillwater, call 904-712-6901, visit the Stillwater community website­ or visit www.lennar.com.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit lennar.com.

