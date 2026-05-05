Sports Illustrated Stadium Announces Family Day on June 14 - FIFA World Cup 26™ Watch Parties, KIDZ BOP LIVE Concert, Red Bull NY Player Meet & Greets, Soccer Activities, And More!

Ticket presales begin today, and general on sale starts Friday, May 8 at 10 AM ET. Get your Family Day tickets at Sports Illustrated Tickets.

Family Day is the perfect celebration for every soccer and music fan! On June 14, Sports Illustrated Stadium doors open at 12:30 PM. Come experience:

Two FIFA World Cup 2026™ Watch Parties on the 60' screen on the stadium field - Germany vs Curacao and Netherlands vs Japan

on the 60' screen on the stadium field - Germany vs Curacao and Netherlands vs Japan The only New Jersey KIDZ BOP LIVE Concert in 2026 , featuring the KIDZ BOP Kids performing today's biggest kid-friendly pop hits and throwback favorites from the past 25 years

, featuring the KIDZ BOP Kids performing today's biggest kid-friendly pop hits and throwback favorites from the past 25 years Meet & Greets with Red Bull NY players

with Dozens of family-friendly soccer activities Bull Run – a high-energy skills challenge to beat the clock Kickin' It – fast-paced 1v1 gameplay Drop In – a plinko-style game with prizing Bulls Eye – soccer skee-ball focused on accuracy and points

A chance to win autographed soccer memorabilia

Personalized photo moments - Sports Illustrated Fan Covers and commemorative Concert Series tickets

- Sports Illustrated Fan Covers and commemorative Concert Series tickets Jumbotron light shows, trivia, augmented reality and more

KIDZ BOP, the #1 music brand for kids, is celebrating its milestone 25th birthday, and you're invited to the biggest live family concert event of the year - KIDZ BOP LIVE. This isn't just a concert - It's a birthday party! In addition to seeing the KIDZ BOP Kids perform today's biggest kid-friendly pop hits and throwback favorites from the past 25 years, families can expect:

A high-energy show kids will love (and fun for parents too!)

Special opening act by DJ KB, KIDZ BOP's official DJ, whose remixes will get families ready to party

Parent Spotlight: The fan-favorite Daddy Dance Off

Interactive moments where families can vote for the next song or see themselves on the big screen

The event will bring the biggest KIDZ BOP moments to life in a fun, celebratory, interactive way, promising an unforgettable day of music, dancing, and family fun.

KIDZ BOP LIVE is part of this summer's Sports Illustrated Stadium Concert Series. Sports Illustrated Stadium is also the official New York New Jersey World Cup 26 Jersey Fan Hub, serving as the official New Jersey destination of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ NYNJ Host Committee from June 13 - July 15.

JUNE 14 FAMILY DAY SCHEDULE:

12:30 PM: Doors Open

Doors Open 1:00 PM: FIFA World Cup 2026™ Live Viewing: Germany vs Curacao

FIFA World Cup 2026™ Live Viewing: Germany vs Curacao 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM: KIDZ BOP LIVE Concert

KIDZ BOP LIVE Concert 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM: FIFA World Cup 2026™ Live Viewing: Netherlands vs Japan

Tickets – Presale and On Sale

Ticket presales begin Tuesday, May 5 at 12:00 PM ET, with general on-sale starting Friday, May 8 at 10:00 AM ET. Tickets can be purchased at Sports Illustrated Tickets. Tickets include access to the stadium for the day, including the FIFA World Cup 2026™ watch parties and the KIDZ BOP LIVE concert.

Presales:

Tuesday, May 5, 12 PM ET: KIDZ BOP Fan Presale

KIDZ BOP Fan Presale Thursday, May 7, 10 AM ET: Sports Illustrated Tickets + Stadium Presale Red Bull New York Presale Authentic Brand Group Presale

Friday, May 8, 10 AM ET: On Sale

The Sports Illustrated Stadium Concert Series, produced in partnership with NVRDUL Events, serves as a cornerstone of the venue's music lineup throughout June and July. The KIDZ BOP LIVE performance introduces a family-focused element to a growing slate of globally recognized artists and diverse live entertainment, including international EDM superstar Kygo with special guest, Grammy-nominated duo Kaleo, on June 22. Additional performances will be announced in the coming weeks.

"This summer, the Sports Illustrated Stadium Concert Series transforms the venue into a destination for live music, soccer and family entertainment at an unmatched scale," said David Lane, CEO of Sports Illustrated Tickets. "With performances from KIDZ BOP LIVE, Kygo, Kaleo and others, international friendlies and live NYNJ Host Committee World Cup match viewings, the series brings together fans of all ages for a shared experience across music, sport and culture. It's about delivering a full season of moments in one place at Sports Illustrated Stadium."

ABOUT KIDZ BOP

KIDZ BOP is celebrating its milestone 25th birthday! KIDZ BOP is the #1 music brand for kids, featuring today's biggest hits, "sung by kids for kids." Since 2001, the family friendly music brand has generated 14 billion streams and currently records in 5 different languages. The brand connects with its fans through year-round music releases, music videos, in-school activations, global partnerships, a dedicated channel on SiriusXM (KIDZ BOP Radio channel 135) and a KIDZ BOP LIVE annual tour. For more information, visit www.KIDZBOP.com. KIDZ BOP is a part of Concord.

ABOUT THE SPORTS ILLUSTRATED STADIUM CONCERT SERIES

The Sports Illustrated Stadium Concert Series is a landmark live music experience held at Sports Illustrated Stadium – one of the New York metropolitan area's premier destinations for concerts and cultural events. Following a successful inaugural series last year, 2026 marks the second annual edition, featuring a growing lineup of world-class artists, watch parties and special events at the 25,000+ seat venue. Backed by the legacy of Sports Illustrated, the series brings together global performers in a uniquely immersive venue built for fan-first energy and unforgettable experiences.

ABOUT SPORTS ILLUSTRATED STADIUM

Sports Illustrated Stadium, home to Red Bull New York (Major League Soccer), is the benchmark for soccer-specific venues in North America, setting the standard for innovation, fan experience, and modern stadium design. Located in the culturally vibrant and easily accessible Harrison, New Jersey, this 25,000-seat, state-of-the-art facility also serves as the home of NY/NJ Gotham FC (National Women's Soccer League). Since opening in 2010, the stadium has continually evolved through technology-driven advancements, including friction-reducing concessions, streamlined points of sale, and enhanced premium concessions and dining experiences led by Red Seat Hospitality from Levy. Sports Illustrated Stadium offers a full range of modern amenities, including premium hospitality spaces, club and suite areas, open concourses and convenient access to concessions and services. In addition to MLS and NWSL matches, the venue hosts international friendlies, concerts, community gatherings, and other major events, making Sports Illustrated Stadium a year-round destination for sports, entertainment, and cultural programming in the region.

ABOUT NVRDUL EVENTS & TRISTAR PRODUCTION GROUP & NOISE NEW MEDIA

As the exclusive booking services provider for Sports Illustrated Tickets and production services provider for the Sports Illustrated Stadium Concert Series, NVRDUL Events and its production partner, Tristar Production Group, comprise a full-service event and production company committed to creating the very best fan experiences for sports, music and other live events worldwide. Marketing and audience development for the event are led by Noise New Media, a specialized live entertainment marketing agency known for driving attendance and engagement for major fairs, festivals, sporting events and live productions.

Press Contacts:

Matt Ciesluk

Sports Illustrated Tickets

[email protected]

(704) 258-3896

Andrew Vazzano

Director of Communications, Red Bull New York / Sports Illustrated Stadium

[email protected]

Carri Hyde

NVRDUL Events, LLC

[email protected]

(615) 853-3085

SOURCE KIDZ BOP