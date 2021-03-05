Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and Hard Rock® Enter into a Multi-Faceted Strategic Partnership

With an exciting roster of destinations that include Atlantic City, NJ; Hollywood, FL; Tampa, FL; and Sacramento, CA, the Hard Rock partnership will afford Sports Illustrated Swimsuit the ability to create compelling content around each property and to showcase its new 360-degree lifestyle approach established during these unprecedented times. The content, which will live on both brands' channels, will take audiences through an exclusive tour of all that Hard Rock has to offer, from immersive spa experiences, to blackjack tournaments, to cooking lessons from top chefs, all viewed through the lens of Sports Illustrated's remarkable photographers.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team, that has been utilizing Hard Rock's properties for the creation of the 2021 original content features, will also tie musical components into their overall presentation, adding greater connectivity to the Hard Rock brand. Additionally, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch event, set to take place at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida later this year, will feature a star-studded musical performance at the spectacular Hard Rock Live concert venue.

"We are thrilled to be teaming up with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, which continues to offer one of the most anticipated and celebrated annually released media publications in the world," said Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment for Seminole Gaming and Hard Rock International. "This exceptional partnership will enable us to showcase the Hard Rock brand to a global audience in new and unique ways while highlighting our ongoing commitment to entertainment via the integration of musical elements throughout."

The brands have also sought additional ways to connect with their fans, creating a co-branded merchandise series that reimagines the iconic Hard Rock t-shirt into a capsule collection that features t-shirts and sweatshirts customized for sun-seekers. The highly anticipated drop will be available for purchase at select Hard Rock shop locations and shop.hardrock.com.

Both organizations have a shared thought leadership when it comes to empowering women which will be amplified during International Women's Month. The first initiative includes #StrongLikeAWoman, an Instagram challenge encouraging users to post a photo of themselves recreating the iconic Rosie the Riveter pose with a caption of what makes a woman strong and powerful. Hard Rock and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit will be reposting and sharing their favorites throughout the month.

To magnify the reach of the campaign, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and Hard Rock will also be hosting a series of panel discussions, fireside chats, and musical performances to address key topics facing women globally. This platform will be philanthropic with a focus on fundraising for various female-focused charitable causes via the Hard Rock Heals Foundation.

"There's a synchronicity between Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and Hard Rock International that generates a really powerful partnership," said Hillary Drezner, Head of Partnerships at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. "This exciting opportunity brings together two legendary brands that share a commitment to innovation and excellence, and allows us to create unique content and experiences. Hard Rock has been an incredible partner and we are excited to be joining forces with them."

Hard Rock's female empowerment initiatives have been championed by its most senior leaders, including EVP of Administration, Tracy Bradford, who is also the founder of the internal mentorship program, Seminole & Hard Rock Women in Leadership. "The opportunity to showcase our beautiful properties through the lens of body and image positivity with a spotlight on celebrating and supporting the wide range of women's causes we support, is something we are really proud of," said Bradford.

About the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is one of the most recognizable and influential symbols of pop culture. Featuring talent from around the world, the issue has become a revered launching pad for successful careers in media, fashion, business, TV and film. The iconic and innovative institution continues to set the cultural tone and evoke discussion about what defines beauty on a global scale.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is the cornerstone of Sports Illustrated Swim, a new lifestyle brand that champions body confidence and self-expression, and connects with diverse audiences through digital content and signature experiences that nurture the body, soul and spirit. The brand launched with an all-new women's swimwear line in Summer 2020 and is expanding into product categories inspired by life under the sun.

For more information, visit swimsuit.si.com. Follow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit on Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 69 countries spanning 240 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020; an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2020, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity. In 2019 and 2020, Hard Rock was named Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women. Hard Rock destinations are located in international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, Global Gaming's 2020 Property of the Year. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

