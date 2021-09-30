Sports Medicine Market Size to Reach USD 10270 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.5% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sports Medicine Market Report is Segmented by Type (Reconstructive Products, Support, Recovery Products, Accessories), by Application (Knee, Shoulder, Hip, Spine). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Health Category.

The global Sports Medicine market size is projected to reach USD 10270 Million by 2027, from USD 6006.2 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2027.

The treatment and prevention of injuries incurred while participating in sports or athletic activities is the focus of sports medicine. In sports, both bone and soft tissue injuries are prevalent. The sports medicine market includes devices for the prevention of sports injuries, as well as the treatment, recuperation, and rehabilitation of such injuries.

Major factors driving the growth of the sports medicine market:

The increased need for minimally invasive (MI) surgeries is one of the key drivers of the sports medicine market. These are the most popular operations because they use power instruments to do small-cut surgeries, which decreases hospital stay, bleeding, and recuperation time, and allows for a quicker return to normal activities.

The introduction of computer-assisted robotic operations and regenerative medicines to reduce recuperation time is also fueling the Sports Medicine market's expansion.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-1Q4665/global-sports-medicine

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE SPORTS MEDICINE MARKET

The increasing incidence of sports injuries is expected to drive the growth of the Sports Medicine market. Sports injuries have been more common in recent years, owing to increased involvement in sports as well as active participation in fitness activities. People who participate in sports have a high rate of ligament tears and fractures. In addition, sports injuries to the lower extremities account for a significant share of all injuries in the world. The demand for injury treatment and rehabilitation is predicted to rise around the world as more people participate in sports (both children and adults) and as the incidence of sports injuries rises. This is viewed as a favorable indicator of the sports medicine market's expansion.

Emerging countries such as India and China have a huge patient population and are likely to offer substantial growth prospects for sports medicine players, owing to rising disposable incomes (as a result of rapid economic expansion) and increased engagement in sports and physical activities. In addition, governments in these countries are currently working to expand and modernize their healthcare systems. These factors are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the sports medicine market.

The growing usage of wearable gadgets like fitness bands and other sensors to monitor stress load and minimize fatigue-induced injuries in athletes has aided the expansion of the sports medicine market.

Get Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-1Q4665/Global_Sports_Medicine_Market

SPORTS MEDICINE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Support & recovery products are expected to be the most lucrative growth during the forecast period. Before and after reconstruction treatments, products like braces, supports, and physiotherapy equipment are required. As a result of the rising incidence of sports injuries around the world, demand for these devices is expanding.

Based on application, the knee injury segment is expected to be the most lucrative. This is attributed to the fact that a large number of knee injuries are recorded across major sports.

Based on the region, North America is expected to be the most lucrative dominated by the sports medicine industry. Some of the primary factors driving the market for sports medicine include the presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, high spending, and the availability of technologically sophisticated medical devices to treat various orthopedic problems.

Inquire for Customized Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-1Q4665/Global_Sports_Medicine

SPORTS MEDICINE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Reconstructive Products

Support

Recovery Products

Accessories.

By Application

Knee

Shoulder

Hip

Spine.

Key Companies

Arthrex

ConMed

Depuy Synthes

Smith & Nephew

Stryker.

By Region

North America

US.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Inquire for Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-1Q4665/Global_Sports_Medicine

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-1Q4665&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-1Q4665&lic=enterprise-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- Global Advanced Sports Medicine Product Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027

- The global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair and Sports Medicine market size is projected to reach USD 12090 Million by 2027, from USD 8626.8 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027.

- Global Sports Medicine Devices Sales Market Report 2021

- Global Sports Medicine Products Market Research Report 2021

- Global Topical Pain Management Therapeutics in Sports Medicine Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Paediatric Sports Medicine Sales Market Report 2021

- Global Joint Repair Devices in Sports Medicine Sales Market Report 2021

- Global Arthroscopy and Sport Medicine Devices Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

- The Global Electronic Health Records market size is projected to reach USD 47.25 Billion by 2027, from USD 29.16 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.14% during 2021-2027.

- Global Emergency Medicine Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- The global Regenerative Medicine market size is projected to reach USD 116810 Million by 2027, from USD 33730 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 19.4% during 2021-2027.

- The global telemedicine market size was valued at USD 40,205.68 Million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 431,823.81 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.90% from 2021 to 2030.

Click here to see related reports on Sports Medicine Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Follow on Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Follow on Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Follow on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports