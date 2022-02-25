Sports Nutrition Market Size in South America to Grow by USD 1.33 Bn| The increasing healthy lifestyle changes to boost market growth| Technavio

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including Abbott Laboratories, AJE, Amway Corp., BRG SUPPLEMENTOS NUTRICIONAIS LTDA, Glanbia Plc, GNC Holdings Inc, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Nutribrands, PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Co. among others.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape.

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape. Segments: Product (non-protein sports nutrition, protein powder, protein ready to drink (RTD), and protein bar) and distribution channel (offline and online).

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Sports Nutrition Market in South America is expected to increase by USD 1.33 billion from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerated CAGR of 8.50%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Sports Nutrition Market in South America

The Sports Nutrition Market in South America is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market. Companies are employing mergers, expansions, acquisitions, and partnerships, as well as new product development, as strategic tactics to increase their brand visibility.

Abbott Laboratories: Offers nutrition products such as sports nutrition bars, shakes and supplements.

Amway Corp: Offers XS ENERGY DRINKS and XS SPORTS NUTRITION as nutrition products.

Glanbia Plc: Offers nutrition products under the brand Optimum Nutrition, BSN, Isopure, Nutramino and more.

Sports Nutrition Market In South America 2022-2026: Segmentation

Sports nutrition market in South America is segmented as below:

Product

Non-protein Sports Nutrition



Protein Powder



Protein Ready To Drink (RTD)



Protein Bar

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

The sports nutrition market in South America is driven by Increasing healthy lifestyle changes, rise in the number of people who engage in recreational activities, and rise in the number of athletes and bodybuilders. In addition, other factors such as the increasing awareness of the advantages of protein-based sports nutrition products are expected to trigger the sports nutrition market in South America toward witnessing a CAGR of over 8.50% during the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Sports Nutrition Market in South America Key Driver:

Increasing healthy lifestyle changes:



The expanding number of fitness centers and gyms around the world, which act as essential distribution channels for these commodities, has increased demand for sports supplements. Consumers are increasingly focused on living a healthy lifestyle that allows them to maintain their physical fitness while reducing their chance of developing lifestyle disorders and chronic diseases. In addition, rising healthcare costs and urbanization are likely to boost market growth over the forecast period.

Sports Nutrition Market in South America Key Trend:

Increasing awareness of the advantages of protein-based sports nutrition products:

Low-calorie sports snacks and beverages prepared with natural components like stevia and other sugar alternatives are becoming popular in South America. Protein/energy bars have increased at the fastest rate in the sports nutrition category. Furthermore, a flood of new sports nutrition products are reaching the market in South America, fueling the industry.

Sports Nutrition Market Scope in South America Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.50% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.82 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AJE, Amway Corp., BRG SUPPLEMENTOS NUTRICIONAIS LTDA, Glanbia Plc, GNC Holdings Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Nutribrands, PepsiCo Inc., and The Coca-Cola Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key finding 5

Exhibit 04: Key finding 6

Exhibit 05: Key finding 7

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market

Exhibit 08: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 09: Value chain analysis

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Primary processing

2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing

2.2.5 Outbound logistics

2.2.6 End-customers

2.2.7 Marketing and sales

2.2.8 Services

2.2.9 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 12: South America - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: South America market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Non-protein sports nutrition

Protein powder

Protein ready to drink (RTD)

Protein bar

Exhibit 20: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 22: Comparison by Product

5.3 Non-protein sports nutrition - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: Non-protein sports nutrition - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: Non-protein sports nutrition - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Protein powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: Protein powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Protein powder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Protein ready to drink (RTD) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27: Protein ready to drink (RTD) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Protein ready to drink (RTD) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Protein bar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Protein bar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Protein bar - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 31: Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Offline

Online

Exhibit 32: Distribution channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 33: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 39: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing healthy lifestyle changes

8.1.2 Rise in the number of people who engage in recreational activities

8.1.3 Rise in the number of athletes and bodybuilders

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Product recalls

8.2.2 Lack of awareness in underdeveloped countries

8.2.3 Irregular product penetration

Exhibit 40: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increasing awareness of the advantages of protein-based sports nutrition products

8.3.2 Growing urbanization in South American countries

8.3.3 Increase in disposable income

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Overview

Exhibit 41: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 42: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 44: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 45: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 46: Abbott Laboratories - Overview

Exhibit 46: Abbott Laboratories - Overview

Exhibit 47: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments

Exhibit 48: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings

Exhibit 49: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

10.4 AJE

Exhibit 50: AJE - Overview

Exhibit 51: AJE - Product and service

Exhibit 52: AJE - Key offerings

10.5 Amway Corp.

Exhibit 53: Amway Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 54: Amway Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 55: Amway Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 56: Amway Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Glanbia Plc

Exhibit 60: Glanbia Plc - Overview

Exhibit 61: Glanbia Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 62: Glanbia Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 63: Glanbia Plc - Segment focus

10.7 GNC Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 64: GNC Holdings Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 65: GNC Holdings Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 66: GNC Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 67: GNC Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Exhibit 68: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 69: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 70: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Nutribrands

Exhibit 71: Nutribrands - Overview

Exhibit 72: Nutribrands - Product and service

Exhibit 73: Nutribrands - Key offerings

10.10 PepsiCo Inc.

Exhibit 74: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 74: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 76: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 77: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 The Coca-Cola Co.

Exhibit 78: The Coca-Cola Co. - Overview

Exhibit 79: The Coca-Cola Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 80: The Coca-Cola Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 81: The Coca-Cola Co. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 83: Research Methodology

Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 85: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations

