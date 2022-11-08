Sports Nutrition Market to Hit $81.8 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sports nutrition market size is expected to reach USD 81.8 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2030. Rising adoption of fitness activities and diet food is expected to contribute to the market growth.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

In 2022, by product, the sports supplements segment held the largest share due to the growing awareness about health and fitness among the adults.

In 2022, the post-workout application segment dominated the market owing to the various benefits offered by the products such as increased muscle strength and recovery.

In 2022, the powder formulation segment held the largest share due to ease of consumption and longer shelf life of the products.

In 2022, the adult consumer group segment held the largest share owing to the increased number of adults taking up fitness and exercise activities.

In 2022, the fitness enthusiasts end-user segment dominated the market due to the growing trend of fitness among the consumers.

The brick and mortar sales channel segment held the largest share in 2022 due to the customer preference to buy products through these stores.

In 2022, North America held the largest share of over 45.0% due to the availability of advanced healthcare facilities and high healthcare expenditure.

Read 150-page full market research report, "Sports Nutrition Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Sports Supplements, Sports Drinks), By Application, By Formulation, By Consumer Group, By End-user, By Sales Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Sports Nutrition Market Growth & Trends

The consumption of sports nutrition products by a large population pool is expected to drive the market. Moreover, the increasing number of health clubs and fitness centers is anticipated to positively contribute to the growth. For instance, Brazil had 29,125 fitness and health clubs operational in 2020, while Mexico had 12,817 health clubs. Furthermore, there has been a noticeable increase in the demand for fitness as consumers seek to exercise and reap the benefits of an active lifestyle.

Rising number of individuals suffering from obesity and increased awareness about health-related issues are expected to boost the demand for supplements during the forecast period. For instance, in North America, the incidence of obesity is growing at an alarming rate. According to the CDC, the prevalence of obesity in the U.S. was 41.9% from 2017 to 2020. Further, an increase in awareness about the role of nutritional supplementation in managing health and leading an active life is fueling the market growth. Increasing popularity of herbal and organic products is also a significant factor driving the market.

Increased use of social media platforms for promotion of nutritional products by the manufacturers and the partnerships undertaken by them with the fitness influencers, bloggers, and nutrition influencers are expected to boost awareness about the products thereby, positively impacting the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, MyProtein hired celebrity nutritionist Arunav Bhattacharyya as a brand influencer to promote its brand in India.

Various initiatives such as launch of new products and product innovations are being undertaken by manufacturers, which is driving the market. For instance, in February 2021, Clif Bar & Company launched snacking bars to expand its Luna bars product portfolio. These snack bars comprise prebiotics to support digestive health and act as healthy snacking alternatives or meal replacements. Moreover, the adoption of online platforms has increased considerably due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a survey conducted by United Nations Conference on Trade and Development and Netcomm Suisse eCommerce Association, online purchase of pharmaceutical and health products has increased by 9.0%. This, in turn, is driving the nutritional supplements market.

Sports Nutrition Market Segmentation

Grand View Research, Inc. has segmented the global sports nutrition market on the basis of product type, application, formulation, consumer group, end-user, sales channel, and region.

Sports Nutrition Market - Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2030)

Sports Supplements

Protein Supplements



Animal-based





Whey





Casein





Egg





Fish





Others





Plant-based





Soy





Spirulina





Pumpkin Seed





Hemp





Rice





Pea





Others



Vitamins



Minerals



Amino Acids



Probiotics



Omega -3 Fatty Acids



Carbohydrates



Detox Supplements



Electrolytes



Others

Sports Drinks

Isotonic



Hypotonic



Hypertonic

Sports Foods

Protein Bars



Energy Bars



Protein Gels

Meal Replacement Products

Weight Loss Product

Sports Nutrition Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2030)

Pre-workout

Post-workout

Others

Sports Nutrition Market - Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2030)

Tablets

Capsules

Powder

Softgels

Liquid

Gummies

Sports Nutrition Market - Consumer Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2030)

Children

Adult

Geriatric

Sports Nutrition Market - End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2030)

Athletes

Fitness Enthusiasts

Bodybuilders

Lifestyle Users

Sports Nutrition Market - Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2030)

Brick And Mortar

Specialty Stores



Small Retail Stores



Fitness Institutes



Grocery Stores



General Discount Stores



Discount Clothing Retailers

E-commerce

Sports Nutrition Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Puerto Rico



Cuba

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Greece



Netherlands



Portugal



Ireland

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



Malaysia



Indonesia



Philippines



Singapore



Thailand



Vietnam

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players of Sports Nutrition Market

Inovate Health Sciences

Abbott

Quest Nutrition

PepsiCo

Cliff Bar

the Coca Cola Company

MusclePharm

The Bountiful Company

Post Holdings

BA Sports Nutrition

Cardiff Sports Nutrition

Jacked Factory

Orgain

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Postpartum Health Supplements Market - The global postpartum health supplements market is expected to reach USD 2.13 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. increasing prevalence of postnatal depression is one of the major factors driving its growth. Postnatal depression approximately affects 10-15% of mothers. Also, it may have a detrimental effect on the cognitive and social well-being of infants, children, and spouses. This has raised awareness as well as demand for these products.

The global postpartum health supplements market is expected to reach by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. increasing prevalence of postnatal depression is one of the major factors driving its growth. Postnatal depression approximately affects 10-15% of mothers. Also, it may have a detrimental effect on the cognitive and social well-being of infants, children, and spouses. This has raised awareness as well as demand for these products. Latin America Nutritional Supplements Market - The Latin America nutritional supplements market size is projected to reach USD 97.3 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2030. Latin America has been a developing region, with a high burden of chronic diseases and obesity. The current prevalence of which is more than 60% across the region. According to ALANUR, the national consumption of nutritional supplements in Brazil is more than 59%, of which 42% market is for vitamins alone. This shift in the focus towards higher consumption, aiming at overall health has been driving the growth of the market.

- The nutritional supplements market size is projected to reach by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2030. has been a developing region, with a high burden of chronic diseases and obesity. The current prevalence of which is more than 60% across the region. According to ALANUR, the national consumption of nutritional supplements in is more than 59%, of which 42% market is for vitamins alone. This shift in the focus towards higher consumption, aiming at overall health has been driving the growth of the market. Europe , Middle East & Africa Sports Nutrition Market - Europe , Middle East & Africa sports nutrition market size is set to reach USD 6.0 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing awareness about the importance of good health, fitness, and overall well-being is driving the market growth in these regions. Innovative products catering to a wider populace have also been a key factor in the astounding growth in this market.

Browse through Grand View Research's Pharmaceuticals Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc