Sports Research® Announces Unprecedented Expansion at Costco, Marking a Transformational Moment for a Brand on the Rise in Retail Wellness

Six of the formulations are currently featured on prominent pallet displays, underscoring strong member demand and Costco's confidence in Sports Research as a high-performing wellness partner.

"Costco represents the highest bar in retail wellness, and establishing a 10-product presence across warehouses nationwide marks a defining moment for our company," said Jeff Pedersen, President and CEO of Sports Research®. "We believe life is the ultimate sport, and our role is to equip people and families with high-quality wellness solutions that support how they want to live, move, and show up every day. Partnering with Costco allows us to bring that mission to millions of members as we close 2025 and look ahead to 2026."

Achieving this level of depth within Costco's curated wellness category is rare and signals a shift from single-item success to true category-level leadership.

This expansion represents Sports Research's largest footprint in the warehouse channel and reflects the company's ability to scale premium wellness products while meeting Costco's rigorous standards for quality, transparency, and member value.

Sports Research Products Featured at Costco

Advanced Multivitamin (180 veggie capsules) : Premium formulation made with research-supported, trademarked ingredients; Costco-first launch

: Premium formulation made with research-supported, trademarked ingredients; Costco-first launch SUPERBA2 ® Krill Oil 1000 mg (90 softgels) : MSC-certified sustainably sourced krill providing phospholipid-bound omega-3s with choline and astaxanthin

: MSC-certified sustainably sourced krill providing phospholipid-bound omega-3s with choline and astaxanthin CoQ10 200 mg (150 veggie softgels) : Vegan Certified, seed-oil-free formula with enhanced absorption, made with Plantgel ® capsule

: Vegan Certified, seed-oil-free formula with enhanced absorption, made with Plantgel capsule Liposomal Vitamin C 1000 mg (180 liquid veggie capsules) : Liposomal delivery for enhanced uptake

: Liposomal delivery for enhanced uptake Magtein ® Magnesium L-Threonate 2000 mg (135 veggie capsules) : Featuring Magtein ® , a patented form of magnesium designed to cross the blood-brain barrier*

: Featuring Magtein , a patented form of magnesium designed to cross the blood-brain barrier* Advanced Vitamin B-Complex (180 veggie softgels): Formulated with methylated folate and vitamin B12

Hero Product Spotlights

Advanced Multivitamin: Costco-First Premium Formulation

Sports Research's long-awaited Advanced Multivitamin launches at Costco first and represents the company's most comprehensive formulation to date. Built with science-supported, trademarked ingredients and developed without fillers or formulation shortcuts, the product reflects Sports Research's highest standards for formulation discipline.

"Launching our Advanced Multivitamin at Costco first reflects where our company is today," said Mike Pedersen, COO of Sports Research®. "Introducing a foundational product in this environment reflects the trust we've built and the discipline behind how we formulate."

Double Strength Krill Oil 1000mg: Sustainably Sourced Integrity

Formulated with sustainably sourced, MSC-certified SUPERBA2® Krill, Sports Research's Double Strength Krill Oil delivers naturally phospholipid-bound omega-3s for efficient absorption. A scan-to-source QR code provides transparency from ocean to bottle, reinforcing the brand's commitment to responsible sourcing at retail scale.

"This one-of-a-kind krill oil reflects the standards we hold ourselves to as a company, from sourcing to formulation to transparency," added Mike Pedersen. "Costco is the right partner for bringing that level of integrity to a national audience. We're excited to bring Costco members another incredible Omega product from Sports Research."

Vegan Double Strength CoQ10 200mg: Vegan Without Compromise

Sports Research's Vegan Certified Double Strength CoQ10 is a plant-based, seed-oil-free formula designed for people who prefer CoQ10 without animal ingredients. It uses enhanced absorption technology to support cellular energy and heart health.* Made with a Plantgel® capsule, Sports Research's plant-based delivery system, it provides CoQ10 without unnecessary additives.

Built on the same approach as the brand's Vegan Vitamin D3 + K2, this formula extends a trusted standard to more people looking for everyday wellness support.

"Costco rewards brands that build products thoughtfully and for the long term," said Abid Shivji, Vice President of Business Development & Strategy at Sports Research®. "Applying the same approach we used with Vegan D3 + K2 to CoQ10 allows us to offer a plant-based option without compromising quality."

Brand Halo Effect Supports Retail Momentum

Sports Research's presence at Costco is reinforced by earned brand trust built through education-led content and community engagement across social and digital platforms. This approach supports consistent retail performance and aligns with Costco's continued engagement with Sports Research as a disciplined, high-integrity wellness partner.

Additional Sports Research Products Available at Costco

Multi Collagen Complex + Biotin 3000 mcg (180 capsules)

3000 mcg (180 capsules) Omega-3 Fish Oil Triple Strength 1250 mg (150 softgels)

1250 mg (150 softgels) Vegan Vitamin D3 125 mcg (5000 IU) + Vitamin K2 100 mcg (160 veggie softgels), vegan, seed-oil-free

125 mcg (5000 IU) 100 mcg (160 veggie softgels), vegan, seed-oil-free L-Theanine (Suntheanine ® ) 200 mg (150 softgels), with organic coconut oil

200 mg (150 softgels), with organic coconut oil Digestive Enzymes + Probiotic (1.7 billion CFU; 150 veggie capsules), featured on pallet display at select warehouses

Together, the breadth of assortment and formulation rigor position Sports Research as one of the most visible and credible premium wellness brands in the warehouse channel.

Closing 2025 Strong, Signaling Category Leadership for 2026

As Sports Research closes 2025, the company is entering its next phase of leadership in retail wellness, focused on trust, durability, and supporting long-term health and longevity for people and families through science-supported nutrition. Beginning in January 2026, the brand will expand further at Costco through participation in the Vitamin D3 + K2 Fence Program, reinforcing its commitment to lifelong health, innovation-led merchandising, and sustained category leadership.

With disciplined formulation, trusted sourcing, and deep expertise within the nation's most selective retailer, Sports Research is redefining what category leadership looks like in modern wellness.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Sports Research®

Since 1980, Sports Research® has been a family-owned company driven by a legacy of health. Starting with the breakthrough of its flagship product, Sweet Sweat, Sports Research has expanded to offer a diverse range of wellness solutions for all generations. At the heart of Sports Research is a commitment to quality, sourcing only the finest ingredients and materials from around the world. Many of these ingredients are backed by rigorous scientific research, reflecting the brand's dedication to efficacy and innovation. Sports Research empowers individuals to live their best lives with products they can trust.

Discover the difference wisdom and quality make by exploring the full product lineup at SportsResearch.com .

Media Contact:

Shannon Lewallen

Director of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Sports Research