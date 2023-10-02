Sports Software Market to USD 8.65 billion from 2022 to 2027, Driven by Increasing need to improve competitive strategies in sports - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports Software Market by End-user (Clubs, Coaches, Leagues, Sports association, and Others), Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premises), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the sports software market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 8.65 billion. The growing demand for sports analytics is notably driving the market growth. The use of artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming more prevalent in the sports industry for analytical purposes. The global sports software market has advanced in technology, resulting in an increase in the use of smart sports equipment and various sports analytics platforms. These tools are utilized by athletes, teams, coaches, team managers, and sports associations to gather insights into athlete performance and make strategic changes based on analysis. Data collected through wearable devices is processed using AI-based technologies like deep learning and machine learning to gain insights. Coaches can then use this data to improve athlete performance. As a result, there has been an increase in the adoption of smart sports equipment among sports teams, clubs, and associations. This trend is expected to drive the global sports software market during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sports Software Market 2023-2027

Data privacy and security concerns are the major challenges impeding the sports software market growth.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges

The sports software market is segmented by end-user (Clubs, Coaches, Leagues, Sports association, and Others), deployment (Cloud-based and On-premises), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The clubs segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Sports software is commonly used in clubs to managing online details such as team information, player registrations, and scheduling. It is highly valued for its ability to streamline processes and save time. Active Network's LeagueOne sports software provides online registration features, while ClubReg is an online registration module that integrates with the LeagueOne app. Some notable football clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester United, and Manchester City, rely on sports software to manage their daily operations. As a result, the global sports software market is expected to grow in response to increasing demand. Hence, such high demand is anticipated to fuel the global sports software market during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to account for 40% of the global market during the forecast period.

View the FREE Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities

Key Companies in the Sports Software Market:

Constellation Software Inc., Daktronics Inc., Digital Edge Sport Inc., EDGE10 Group Ltd., Engage Sports LLC, Global Payments Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jevin, LeagueApps Inc., SAP SE, SPay Inc., Sport 80 Services Ltd, Sportlyzer LLC, SportsEngine Inc., Stats Perform group of companies, Team Topia Inc., TeamSideline.com, TeamSnap Inc., TopDog Sports, and Upper Hand Inc.

How do the major trends impact the market?

How big is the North America market?

market? How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

