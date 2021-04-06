SportsEvents Announces SFM Network Venues & Staff as 2021 Readers’ Choice Award Winners

Among the three winners of the categories, Rocky Top Sports World, located in Gatlinburg, TN has been included on this prestigious list for multiple years. The indoor and outdoor megaplex has been open since 2014 and is led by General Manager, Jim Downs. Cedar Point Sports Center has made an impression on the industry since opening in January 2020. Located in Sandusky, OH the venue boasts a multi-court facility and hosts large tournaments from neighboring states and regions in what's known as the "roller coaster capital of the world". The impressive sports tourism venue is led by General Manager, Wes Hall. Ballparks of America led by former MLB player, Scott Bailes and located in Branson, MO joins the SportsEvents list for the first time in 2021. This baseball destination features 5 miniature replicas of world famous baseball stadiums from across America.

"We get the opportunity to build and work with the most exciting sports tourism and recreation destinations in the country," said SFC Founder and CEO, Jason Clement. "The Readers' Choice Awards are a testament to the hard work of dedicated community leaders, facility owners, our SFC team members, and the events we're privileged to partner with."

SFC is the leading authority in outsourced sports and recreation facility operations and a sought-after resource for industry associations such as Sports ETA, National Recreation & Parks Association, International City and County Managers Association (ICMA) and others. The Sports Facilities Companies provide professional management services to recreation departments, convention and visitor bureaus, municipalities, and private developers alike. The firm's portfolio of managed properties, the SFM Network, represents the largest and fastest growing network of sports, recreation, and events destinations in the country.

"The destinations, venues, industry professionals and events nominated for this year's Readers' Choice Awards are truly deserving of this award," said Sherri Middleton, Managing Editor of SportsEvents Magazine "It is my honor to recognize Rocky Top Sports World, Ballparks of America, and Cedar Point Sports Center as 2021 winners. Your organization exhibits a perfect example of excellence in the sports events industry," Middleton said.

In addition to the venues managed by SFC, Justin Roach, National Director of Events and Entertainment for the firm, was honored in the February 2021 issue of SportsEvents Magazine. Sports event professionals were asked to nominate destinations and sports venues that they believe display exemplary creativity and professionalism toward the youth and amateur sports groups they host. More than 4,000 votes were cast this year to name the winners in each category.

"It is my honor to recognize Justin Roach as a 2021 Readers' Choice Award Winner. During a difficult year in sports, you overcame obstacles and creatively led the way for others," Middleton said.

In 2020, Roach led the launch of two event companies on behalf of SFC; Halo LAX (lacrosse) and Hype Nation Volleyball. Halo LAX, best known for it's pioneering 6-v-6 style of lacrosse, plans to host more than 20 events in 2021 in locations such as Elizabethtown, KY to Richmond, VA. Hype Nation Volleyball hosted two sell-out events in early 2021 and has lined up more than 15 events for 2022.

"We're proud to celebrate these awards with our clients. On behalf of the 1000 members in the SFC family, we are thrilled by the support from industry voters who have recognized this team's commitment to the highest quality operations and destinations. A special acknowledgement of Justin Roach, who embodies our values and has quickly become a valued leader in our organization and the overall industry."

