SportsGrid Launches College Basketball Championship Free-to-Play Game Powered by FANDEX

The game will leverage FANDEX's proprietary software application built on their algorithmic sports market trading exchange platform to account for your teams' variables such as price, timing and trading volume. Team prices will adjust in real time throughout the National Championship based on winning and performance metrics. Best in class video analysis will be provided by SportsGrid on a team-by-team basis and updated throughout each round you're your bracket is busted, please head over to sportsgrid.com/play to win real money prizes and enjoy a new way to engage with the CBB Tournament.

"We are excited to launch our first Free-to-Play game during the College Basketball National Championship," said Jeremy Stein, Co-Founder and CEO of SportsGrid. "FANDEX's unique sports trading exchange platform allows fans to continue their engagement with the tournament and have fun even if their traditional brackets are busted."

"As Tiger Woods said before his first tournament "Hello World" We are beyond excited to showcase our exclusive technology partnership with SportsGrid and their global reach with the launch of Market Madness," said Ed Tiryakian, CBO of FANDEX. "FANDEX is the stock exchange for teams and athletes: simple, fun and totally engaging for the average sports fan. Sign up, buy, sell, short, build your portfolio and win cash and prizes. Welcome to the future of sports gaming."

About SportsGrid

SportsGrid, Inc. is the multimedia technology platform providing digital innovative solutions for the convergence of sports content, gaming, and mobile technology. The SportsGrid multimedia destinations include SportsGrid Streaming Video Network, SportsGrid Radio, SportsGrid.com, DailyRoto, and SportsGrid Studios. With the seismic shift towards multiscreen IP, cloud, and data-driven distribution of sports content, SportsGrid launched the STS video content management and distribution initiative in 2020. The STS video distribution platform syndicates the exclusive SportsGrid short form programming to premium publishers to grow and engage their digital sports gaming audiences. SportsGrid, Inc. is the content source and destination serving the massive sports gaming audience with the unrivaled best of breed programming, technology, data, and gaming analysis.

For more about SportsGrid, please visit www.sportsgrid.com.

About FANDEX:

FANDEX is the integrated synthetic stock exchange for team and individual sports allowing fans to win both cash and prizes by trading shares in their account. CNBC meets ESPN. Designed by Duke and Stanford students to enhance the gaming and gambling experience for leagues, teams, content providers and most importantly sports fans is at the core of FANDEX's DNA. Buy, sell and short your favorite teams and athletes, in-season and out-of-season 24/7/365. Our proprietary technology and patent pending pricing mechanism (EPP™) was developed with the sports fan's experience, casual and fanatic, as the primary focus. FANDEX allows fans to monetize their team and sport interests like never before.

For more about the FANDEX exchange, please visit www.FANDEX.com.

Media Contact:

Charles Theiss

[email protected]

SOURCE SportsGrid

Related Links

http://www.sportsgrid.com

