SportsGrid Network Launches on Plex

NEW YORK, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsGrid, Inc. announced today, the launch of its 24/7 linear video gaming network on the new Plex streaming television service. SportsGrid Network is the primary content source for the millions of sports wagering fans providing real time detailed data coverage, pre & in game odds, statistics, and gaming intelligence with coverage of the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, College Sports, Golf, Tennis, and Soccer. The network produces 18 hours of live daily original programming providing the fanatical sports enthusiast with expert analysis and interviews with the best in class sports analysts.

Plex, which has over 20 million registered users worldwide, will offer SportsGrid live video original programming to Plex users in the U.S., delivering live scores, injuries, data intelligence with extensive team, player, pre- and post-game data and statistical analysis. SportsGrid features a team of experienced anchors and analysts providing the network's signature programming including Ferrall Coast to Coast hosted by Scott Ferrall, Game Time Decisions with Gabe Morency, and the newest addition to the network "The Pat McAfee Show".

"Plex provides SportsGrid the ability to integrate a user's personalized sports audio and video content with our live sports wagering programming to enhance their viewing experience," said Louis Maione, President and Founder of SportsGrid. "We are excited to be part of Plex's new ad-supported video channel platform."

About Plex

Plex is a popular platform for streaming all your favorite media in one beautiful app. A highly-rated app across a wide range of platforms, including iOS, tvOS, Android TV, Android mobile, Roku, Fire TV, Nvidia SHIELD, Xbox, PlayStation, the web, and smart TVs from Vizio, Samsung, LG, and more, Plex is the most comprehensive streaming platform available, seamlessly combining, organizing, and streaming movies, tv shows, news, web shows, podcasts, music, live and recorded television, and personal media collections. With a highly customizable interface and smart recommendations based on the media you enjoy, Plex brings its users the best media experience on the planet to any device, anywhere. For more information, please visit https://plex.tv, or follow @plex on Twitter or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/plexapp.

About SportsGrid

SportsGrid, the authority on gaming and fantasy, is a digital-first linear video network streaming exclusive live original programming. The network provides extensive sports daily fantasy and gaming coverage of all the major sports leagues and special events. SportsGrid statistics and data sourced from Sportradar enables the network to integrate real time delivery of player and team news, data, odds, statistics, and betting intelligence across the programming on the schedule. SportsGrid is the multimedia destination to serve the massive sports wagering audience with the unrivaled best of breed programming, data, and analysis.

