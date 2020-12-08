SportsGrid Technology Solutions (STS) Announces Automated Sports Betting Content Platform for Digital Publishers

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsGrid, the nation's first and only 24-hour streaming network dedicated to the sports wagering audience, launched the STS Platform today offering an innovative video content solution delivering best in class daily sports betting and fantasy sports coverage. The STS Platform is available for immediate syndication and integration as a hosted solution customized for publisher websites and mobile applications. The STS proprietary private label content platform is the syndication hub to amplify and compliment publisher's on-demand sports video content creating pre-roll and exclusive sponsorship opportunities.

The STS Platform provides publishers with an easy to integrate comprehensive sports gaming content solution delivering pre-game odds, over/under, point-spread, moneylines with advanced data analytics. STS presents publishers with an untapped content resource to connect advertisers with their engaged fanatical sports audiences. The new platform serves as the sports betting content source to integrate publishers, sportsbooks, and the massive sports gaming audience unlocking an entirely incremental revenue stream. The STS cloud based hosted solution curates betting sections featuring coverage of professional football, basketball, baseball, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, and more. STS produces a minimum of 120 video assets per month and delivers 600 written articles every month.

"Our STS Platform is live and available for immediate client integration, currently servicing over 30 million publisher video views per month and growing rapidly. We have a backlog of over 35 publishers ready to introduce the STS product experience into their native environment," said Jason Sukrahj, Chief Commercial Officer of SportsGrid.

"The introduction of the STS Platform is the first product introduction developed by SportsGrid utilizing the leading-edge technology to give our publishers and their audience the winning edge," said Jeremy Stein, CEO of SportsGrid. "Our top down new world tech-media stack allows the company to reduce its video cost per hour, enabling high growth through research and development. The goal is to pass these incremental revenue streams and economics onto our partners."

About SportsGrid

SportsGrid, Inc. is the multimedia technology platform providing digital innovative solutions for the convergence of sports content, gaming, and mobile technology. The SportsGrid multimedia destinations include SportsGrid Streaming Video Network, SportsGrid Radio, SportsGrid.com, DailyRoto, and SportsGrid Studios. With the seismic shift towards multiscreen IP, cloud, and data-driven distribution of sports content, SportsGrid launched an innovative video content management and distribution initiative in 2020. The video distribution platform syndicates the exclusive SportsGrid short form programming to premium publishers to grow and engage their digital sports gaming audiences. SportsGrid, Inc. is the content source and destination to serve the massive sports gaming audience with the unrivaled best of breed programming, technology, data, and gaming analysis.

