SportsMed Physical Therapy CEO Dr. Ponzini Recognized on NJBIZ Health Care Power List 2026

RIDGEWOOD, N.J., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsMed Physical Therapy is proud to announce that its CEO, Dr. Peter Ponzini, has been named an honoree on the NJBIZ Health Care Power List 2026. This prestigious recognition highlights influential leaders across New Jersey who are shaping the future of health care through innovation, leadership, and impact.

The NJBIZ Health Care Power List recognizes individuals who demonstrate exceptional dedication to advancing patient care, improving health outcomes, and driving meaningful change within the industry. Dr. Peter Ponzini's inclusion reflects a continued commitment to excellence and a forward-thinking approach to physical therapy and rehabilitation services.

Under Dr. Peter Ponzini's leadership, SportsMed Physical Therapy has expanded its reach and enhanced its reputation for delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. The organization remains focused on innovation, clinical excellence, and community engagement.

"It's an honor to be recognized among leaders shaping the future of health care," said Dr. Peter Ponzini. "This acknowledgment reflects the dedication and passion of our entire team, whose commitment to clinical excellence and patient-centered care drives everything we do. As we continue to grow, we remain focused on advancing innovation, improving outcomes, and expanding access to high-quality care for the patients and communities we serve."

Since partnering with Hildred Capital Management in 2018, SportsMed has grown from 7 to 55 locations and continues to build on its mission of improving lives through movement and recovery.

SportsMed is a portfolio company of Hildred Capital Management, a NYC-based investor in lower middle market healthcare companies. Holland and Knight served as legal counsel to SportsMed for this opening.

About SportsMed Physical Therapy

SportsMed Physical Therapy is a multi-disciplinary physical therapy company with 55 locations across New Jersey and Connecticut. Since 2004, SportsMed has offered comprehensive outpatient rehabilitation and wellness services, including physical therapy, occupational/hand therapy, chiropractic care, acupuncture services and HomeCare services. SportsMed prioritizes offering its patients the highest quality of care possible. For more information, please visit www.SportsMedPhysicalTherapy.com and follow them on LinkedIn.

About Hildred Capital Management

Hildred Capital Management is a healthcare-focused private equity firm that seeks opportunities to create value in middle-market companies. The firm specializes in partnering with management teams to help them scale their platforms, generate earnings growth, promote strategic and operational improvements, generate business development, and drive multiple expansion. For more information, please visit www.hildredcapital.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn.

SOURCE SportsMed Physical Therapy