SportsMed Physical Therapy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in the 24th Annual American Business Awards®

RIDGEWOOD, N.J., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsMed Physical Therapy is proud to announce that it has been honored with two Stevie® Awards in the 24th Annual American Business Awards®, the premier business awards program in the United States.

The company received a Silver Stevie Award for Health Providers - Large and another Bronze Stevie Award for Fastest-Growing Company of the Year - Up to 2,500 Employees. These honors were awarded based on high average scores from a panel of independent judges, recognizing organizations that demonstrate outstanding performance across a range of industries.

Judges praised SportsMed Physical Therapy's clear market differentiation and rapid expansion, noting: "They have clearly defined how they differentiate themselves in the market… The patient-centered, multidisciplinary model is also a strong and relatively uncommon approach, positioning the organization to address future healthcare needs in a more human-centric way."

SportsMed Physical Therapy has continued to expand its footprint while maintaining a strong focus on patient-centered care, clinical excellence, and community engagement. The dual recognition highlights the organization's ability to scale effectively without compromising quality.

"Thank you for the recognition - it's a reflection of the incredible work our team puts in every day," says CEO Peter N. Ponzini. "Our growth has always been intentional, built around a scalable model that prioritizes quality, access, and a fully integrated approach to care. Crossing this milestone reinforces that we're on the right path, but we believe we're just getting started as we continue to expand our impact across new markets."

Since partnering with Hildred Capital Management in 2018, SportsMed has grown from 7 to 55 locations and continues to build on its mission of improving lives through movement and recovery.

SportsMed is a portfolio company of Hildred Capital Management, a NYC-based investor in lower middle market healthcare companies. Holland and Knight served as legal counsel to SportsMed for this opening.

About SportsMed Physical Therapy

SportsMed Physical Therapy is a multi-disciplinary physical therapy company with 55 locations across New Jersey and Connecticut. Since 2004, SportsMed has offered comprehensive outpatient rehabilitation and wellness services, including physical therapy, occupational/hand therapy, chiropractic care, acupuncture services and HomeCare services. SportsMed prioritizes offering its patients the highest quality of care possible. For more information, please visit www.SportsMedPhysicalTherapy.com and follow them on LinkedIn.

About Hildred Capital Management

Hildred Capital Management is a healthcare-focused private equity firm that seeks opportunities to create value in middle-market companies. The firm specializes in partnering with management teams to help them scale their platforms, generate earnings growth, promote strategic and operational improvements, generate business development, and drive multiple expansion. For more information, please visit www.hildredcapital.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn.

SOURCE SportsMed Physical Therapy