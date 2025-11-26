SportsMed Physical Therapy Earns "Great Place to Work®" Certification and Named a "Top Workplace for Professional Development"

RIDGEWOOD, N.J., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsMed Physical Therapy is proud to announce two significant achievements that highlight the organization's dedication to employee experience, growth, and workplace culture. In addition to being officially certified as a Great Place to Work®, SportsMed has also been recognized as a Top Workplace, earning the "Top Workplaces for Professional Development" award for its commitment to nurturing employee learning, advancement, and long-term career success.

These achievements reflect SportsMed Physical Therapy's ongoing investment in fostering a supportive, empowering, and collaborative environment where employees can thrive. Both recognitions are based on confidential employee feedback and independent evaluations of cultural strength, development opportunities, leadership, and organizational alignment.

"Being recognized as a Great Place to Work and earning Top Workplaces for Professional Development reflects the culture we've built together," said Peter N. Ponzini, Chief Executive Officer, SportsMed Physical Therapy. "Our people are the heart of our organization, and this recognition validates our commitment to investing in their growth, development, and long-term success."

The Great Place to Work® Certification honors organizations that demonstrate excellence in trust, engagement, inclusivity, and workplace culture. The Top Workplaces for Professional Development award further underscores SportsMed's commitment to providing meaningful pathways for employee growth through mentorship, continuing education, leadership opportunities, and a culture of continuous improvement.

Together, these recognitions reinforce SportsMed Physical Therapy's position as an employer of choice in the healthcare and sports medicine field—attracting top talent dedicated to advancing patient care and delivering exceptional rehabilitation services.

About SportsMed Physical Therapy

SportsMed Physical Therapy is a multi-disciplinary physical therapy company with more than 50 locations across New Jersey and Connecticut. Since 2004, SportsMed has offered comprehensive outpatient rehabilitation and wellness services, including physical therapy, occupational/hand therapy, chiropractic care, and acupuncture services. SportsMed prioritizes offering its patients the highest quality of care possible. For more information, please visit www.SportsMedPhysicalTherapy.com and follow them on LinkedIn.

About Hildred Capital Management

Hildred Capital Management is a healthcare-focused private equity firm that seeks opportunities to create value in middle-market companies. The firm specializes in partnering with management teams to help them scale their platforms, generate earnings growth, promote strategic and operational improvements, generate business development, and drive multiple expansion. For more information, please visit www.hildredcapital.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn.

SOURCE SportsMed Physical Therapy