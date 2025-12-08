SportsMed Physical Therapy Receives Global Recognition Award for Leadership, Innovation, and Market Impact

RIDGEWOOD, N.J., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsMed Physical Therapy has been honored with a 2025 Global Recognition Award for leadership, service innovation, and market impact. This award places the organization among a small group of companies recognized worldwide for outstanding performance. A key reason for the recognition is the company's commitment to removing barriers to care. Leadership also played a significant role in earning this award.

Dr. Ponzini's clinical background influences every strategic decision at SportsMed Physical Therapy, creating a company where patient needs drive operational priorities, rather than the other way around. This leadership approach has yielded a network of over 50 locations that maintains the personal touch of a provider-led practice while achieving the scale necessary for comprehensive service delivery. The company scored five across all leadership categories, including vision and strategy implementation, ability to inspire and motivate others, ethical decision-making, and fostering innovation within the field. These scores reflect a culture where clinical excellence and operational efficiency reinforce each other rather than compete.

SportsMed Physical Therapy was also recognized for its integrated care model, which brings Physical Therapy, Chiropractic, Occupational Therapy, and Acupuncture services together under one coordinated system. This approach helps patients receive complete and connected care. The organization's home-care program, transportation services, and strong community reach contributed to perfect scores across all service categories.

The award highlights SportsMed Physical Therapy's ongoing commitment to expanding access, improving patient outcomes, and strengthening its impact across the communities it serves.

About SportsMed Physical Therapy

SportsMed Physical Therapy is a multi-disciplinary physical therapy company with 51 locations across New Jersey and Connecticut. Since 2004, SportsMed has offered comprehensive outpatient rehabilitation and wellness services, including physical therapy, occupational/hand therapy, chiropractic care, acupuncture services and HomeCare services. SportsMed prioritizes offering its patients the highest quality of care possible. For more information, please visit www.SportsMedPhysicalTherapy.com and follow them on LinkedIn.

About Hildred Capital Management

Hildred Capital Management is a healthcare-focused private equity firm that seeks opportunities to create value in middle-market companies. The firm specializes in partnering with management teams to help them scale their platforms, generate earnings growth, promote strategic and operational improvements, generate business development, and drive multiple expansion. For more information, please visit www.hildredcapital.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn.

