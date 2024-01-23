Spot Celebrates 15 Years with Launch of Innovative Website and MySpot Technology Platform

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot, a leading third-party logistics provider, marks a significant milestone in its 15-year journey, proudly unveiling its redesigned website and groundbreaking technology platform, MySpot - redefining the logistics experience.

Spot's new website, www.spotinc.com, was thoughtfully designed with logistics experts in mind and offers an intuitive, user-friendly experience. It features seamless navigation, tailored content, and dynamic tools to help logistics professionals find, move, and track freight with greater efficiency.

With the website's launch, Spot also unveiled MySpot, a proprietary technology platform created to better enable shippers, carriers, and drivers to get their jobs done. Red Technologies, a subsidiary of Spot, has spearheaded the development of this advanced technology, delivering a full suite of tools for stakeholders within the logistics ecosystem.

"Our 15th anniversary is the perfect occasion to introduce these transformative initiatives," says Andrew Elsener, Co-founder of Spot. "The new website reflects our commitment to providing seamless user experiences, while MySpot embodies our dedication to driving innovation and revolutionizing the logistics landscape. We are confident that these advancements will enhance our customers' experience and propel Spot to even greater heights in the years to come."

The website includes features designed explicitly with Spot's customers in mind, such as tools to automate services. Now, with the click of a button, users can book loads directly from the website and request quotes, streamlining the logistics process and empowering businesses to make faster decisions.

Elsener continued, "Our customers are always top of mind, and we're excited to provide them with a better online experience and additional service offerings. Our goal is to help overcome challenges and to aid in navigating the complexities of the supply chain. We feel this new website is designed to do just that, and to help our customers succeed in the ever-changing logistics industry."

Spot partnered with Caldwell VanRiper (CVR), a full-service advertising and marketing agency in Indianapolis, to redesign its website, update its branding, implement automation, and focus on search engine optimization (SEO) to drive organic growth.

Founded in 1910, CVR is one of the Midwest's longest running and most respected advertising agencies. Its expertise in website design, branding, automation, and SEO was instrumental in creating a new website that is visually appealing, user-friendly, and that will help Spot achieve its business goals.

"We are excited to partner with Spot to enhance its brand and website experience to match the company's sophistication and explosive growth it has experienced recently," said Kevin Flynn, CVR's President. "There are not too many companies that live their brand mission every day and develop such a strong company culture like Spot has done in the last few years."

Founded in 2009 by Andrew Elsener and Andy Schenck, Spot has experienced continuous growth each year. In 2021, it saw record-breaking success with over $710 million in gross revenue. That pattern of success continued into 2022 with nearly $1 billion in gross revenue. The company has more than 500 employees across its locations in Indianapolis, Indiana, Charlotte, North Carolina, Tempe, Arizona, Tampa, Florida, and Chicago, Illinois.

Visit Spot's new website today at www.spotinc.com to learn more about its innovative logistics solutions and MySpot technology.

As a leading leading third-party logistics provider in North America, Spot is built on relationships, combining 24/7 support with proven, passionate, and dedicated team of logistics professionals. Spot provides custom, tailored logistics solutions for shipping challenges through relentless effort, industry knowledge, and advanced technologies. Established in 2009 with the vision that there is a better way to move freight, Spot has more than 500 employees across it U.S. locations in Indianapolis, Indiana, Charlotte, North Carolina, Tampa, Florida, Tempe, Arizona, and Chicago, Illinois. For more information, visit Spot's website at spotinc.com and follow Spot on social media: Facebook (Spot), Twitter (SpotFreight), LinkedIn (Spot Freight), Instagram (spotfreight), and TikTok (spotfreight).

