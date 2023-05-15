SPOT NAMED TO TOP WORKPLACES LIST WHILE EXPERIENCING RECORD GROWTH

INDIANAPOLIS, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot, one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in North America, has been named to Indy Star's 2023 top workplaces winners list. Spot is proud to be recognized as one of the top places to work in Central Indiana for a second consecutive year.

Andrew Elsener, Spot Co-Founder Denny Darrow

"Winning the Top Workplaces award again is not just a recognition of our company's success, but also a testament to our employees' hard work and dedication," said Andrew Elsener, Co-Founder of Spot. "Our collaborative office environment allows us not just to be a business, but a community of driven individuals committed to making a difference in the lives of our customers and each other."

Founded in 2009 by Andrew Elsener and Andy Schenck, Spot has experienced continuous growth each year. In 2021, it saw record-breaking success with over $710 million in gross revenue. That pattern of success continued into 2022 with nearly $1 billion in gross revenue.

Spot employs over 600 people across Indianapolis, Charlotte, Chicago, Tempe, and Tampa. This includes Spot's technology arm, Red Technologies, which employs a dedicated team of software developers and designers. Red Technologies provides proprietary software that helps its customers increase operational efficiency and streamline communication while providing complete visibility into their supply chains.

"To be a repeat award winner for Top Workplaces is incredibly special," said Denny Darrow, Senior Vice President for Human Resources. "This award showcases our commitment to the Spot experience and highlights our dedication to investing in our employees. Our people matter the most, and to know our employees voted Spot as a difference-maker validates our founding principles, values, and culture."

The company recently also announced the opening of its sixth office in Chicago. The new office space is a 31,000-square-foot lease for the 11th floor at 24 E. Washington Street, also known as the Marshall Field & Company Building, a landmark that includes Macy's and the famous Tiffany Dome Ceiling. The new office will accommodate Spot's continued growth and further support the company's hiring goals by leveraging the area's diverse talent pool. Spot plans to hire 200 employees in this location over the next two years. Those hires will initially focus on sales and technology positions.

To learn more about Spot's open positions, visit spotinc.com/careers, and to learn more about open tech positions, visit Spot's technology company, Red Technologies, at redtms.com/careers.

About Spot

As one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in North America, Spot is built on relationships, combining 24/7 support with a proven, passionate, and dedicated team of logistics professionals. Spot provides custom, tailored logistics solutions for shipping challenges through relentless effort, industry knowledge, and advanced technologies. Established in 2009 with the vision that there is a better way to move freight, Spot has more than 600 employees across its U.S. locations in Indianapolis, Charlotte, Chicago, Tempe and Tampa. For more information, visit Spot's website at spotinc.com and follow Spot on social media: Facebook (Spot), Twitter (SpotFreight), LinkedIn (Spot Freight), Instagram (spotfreight), and TikTok (spotfreight)

MEDIA CONTACT:

Brandon Evans

Communications Manager

[email protected] | 317.550.7100

SOURCE Spot Freight