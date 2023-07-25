Spot Pet Insurance Doubles Down on Commitment to Support Pet Families by Featuring their Customers in Latest Ad Campaign

News provided by

Spot Pet Insurance

25 Jul, 2023, 10:32 ET

Spot Pet Insurance launches new ad campaign starring #Spotfammember puppies.

 MIAMI, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- America's favorite pet insurance provider, Spot Pet Insurance launches its latest ad campaign, "A Golden Year," starring #SpotFamMember puppies. Spot partnered with Cafeteria Films, a local Miami-based agency, for this project. Spot's newest stars, Jax and Brooks, are two golden retriever puppies, currently insured by the company's plan options.

Continue Reading
Spot Pet Insurance's newest commercial, "A Golden Year"
Spot Pet Insurance's newest commercial, "A Golden Year"

Referencing the experience of seeing his puppy on set, Matthew Jakovich stated, "Watching Jax interact with the Spot staff on set and seeing how much care was given to him really reinforced my decision to let him participate in the commercial."

Speaking on his experience as a Spot customer, Dylan Tejeda stated "Getting Brooks a pet insurance policy was a top priority for me as soon as I brought him home. Signing up with Spot was really easy, and I've really enjoyed my experience with them." Visit Spot Pet Insurance on TikTok to follow a day in the life of Jax and Brooks as they get ready for and film "A Golden Year".

The Golden Year campaign uplifts pet parents by helping provide reassurance that Spot plans have their back, offering highly rated coverage options so you can enjoy life's moments together. This campaign highlights a young woman and her new companion as they enjoy the sweet moments commonly shared between pet parents and fur babies in their first year as a family.

Spot's plans help provide pet families with peace of mind from puppyhood through adulthood allowing pet parents to focus more on cherished time with their pets and worry less about the cost of unexpected vet bills. Spot offers plans with customizable coverage for accidents, illnesses, and routine wellness coverage for cats and dogs, reimbursing pet parents for eligible veterinarian costs.

For exclusive behind the scenes content of the commercial shoot, and to see more of Jax and Brooks, visit Spot Pet Insurance on YouTube and TikTok.

Insurance plans are underwritten by United States Fire Insurance Company (NAIC #21113. Morristown, NJ). Insurance plans are marketed and produced by Spot Insurance Services, LLC. (NPN # 19246385. 990 Biscayne Blvd Suite 603, Miami, FL 33132. CA License #6000188).

For all Spot Pet Insurance policy terms and conditions visit spotpetins.com/sample-policy. Products, schedules, discounts, and rates may vary and are subject to change. More information is available at checkout.

TVCommercial_Golden-Year-PR_0723 

Company: Spot Pet Insurance 
Media Contact Email: [email protected] 
Phone: (203) 803-7556 
Address: 990 Biscayne Blvd. Suite 603 Miami, FL 33132
Website: https://spotpetins.com/  

SOURCE Spot Pet Insurance

Also from this source

Spot Pet Insurance Outpaces Industry Average & Celebrates 201% Annual Growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.