Spot Pet Insurance's New Ad Campaign Highlights How Pets Make Us Better People

News provided by

Spot Pet Insurance

09 Nov, 2023, 10:05 ET

MIAMI, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot Pet Insurance, a top provider of pet insurance services, announces the launch of its latest ad campaign, which underscores the profound impact pets have on the lives of their owners.

The campaign, "Pets Make Us Better People," aims to celebrate the unique bond between humans and their furry companions, highlighting how pets enrich our lives and make us better people. This heartwarming message aligns seamlessly with Spot Pet Insurance's overarching mission to support pet lovers in ensuring the well-being of their beloved four-legged family members.

Continue Reading
Spot Pet Insurance's newest commercial, "Pets Make Us Better People".
Spot Pet Insurance's newest commercial, "Pets Make Us Better People".

Our talented pet ambassadors showcase how they make us better people by displaying three core tenets of personal growth:

  • Responsibility:  Kyle's dog wakes him up in the morning for a walk to get some exercise, even though he'd rather stay in bed.
  • Happiness: Charles is a bit low-spirited looking through a photo album, but quickly brought back to life as his dog rushes to give him affection.
  • Patience: Despite the house being a mess when Mom gets home, she can't help but let those anxious feelings go as she sees her dog playing dress up with her daughter.

As the holiday season approaches, Spot wants to double down on that by showing how pets make us better people. Spot exists to create happier and healthier communities of pet families.  The campaign will run through the festive season, serving as a reminder of the joy and companionship that pets bring to our lives and the importance of taking care of their health.

Spot Pet Insurance's CEO, Trey Ferro, said, "At Spot, we firmly believe that pets make us better, and, in turn, they deserve our best. Our latest ad campaign is a tribute to the incredible bond we share with our pets, and it is a testament to our dedication to their well-being. We encourage businesses to consider adding pet insurance to their employee benefits program and make a meaningful difference in the lives of their employees and their pets."

The open enrollment period for pet insurance is now open, presenting an excellent opportunity for businesses to enhance their employee benefits programs. By offering pet insurance, companies can provide their employees with the peace of mind that their cuddliest family members' health costs will be covered.   Spot is America's Most Loved, digital pet insurance solution that can be implemented for pet families throughout the year.

About Spot Pet Insurance:
Spot Pet Insurance is a passionate team of pet-health-obsessed pet parents driven by a shared vision to educate, empower, and engage pet lovers about the benefits of pet insurance. They aim to help pet owners pay for covered veterinary bills, ensuring that their dogs and cats can lead healthier, happier lives.

To learn more about Spot Pet Insurance, please visit spotpet.com. Spot Pet Insurance plans are underwritten by the United States Fire Insurance Company (NAIC #21113, Morristown, NJ) and marketed and produced by Spot Insurance Services, LLC (NPN # 19246385, California License #6000188). Please note that Spot Pet insurance plans do not cover pre-existing conditions. Waiting periods, annual deductibles, co-insurance, benefit limits, and exclusions may apply. For all terms and conditions, please visit spotpetins.com/sample-policy. Preventive Care reimbursements are based on a schedule, while Accident & Illness coverage reimbursements are based on the invoice. Products, schedules, discounts, and rates may vary and are subject to change. More information is available at checkout.

Assets: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1qQkP1aSVjo7xq7Y3M5TdBbjN6_SCVsQG?usp=sharing

Company: Spot Pet Insurance 
Media Contact Email: [email protected] 
Phone: (203) 803-7556 
Address: 990 Biscayne Blvd. Suite 603 Miami, FL 33132
Website: https://spotpetins.com/  

SOURCE Spot Pet Insurance

Also from this source

Halloween Treats Humans can Enjoy with their Pups

Halloween Treats Humans can Enjoy with their Pups

Dogs are not just pets; they are cherished members of our families. As responsible pet owners, we want the best for our furry friends, and that...
Spot Pet Insurance Doubles Down on Commitment to Support Pet Families by Featuring their Customers in Latest Ad Campaign

Spot Pet Insurance Doubles Down on Commitment to Support Pet Families by Featuring their Customers in Latest Ad Campaign

America's favorite pet insurance provider, Spot Pet Insurance launches its latest ad campaign, "A Golden Year," starring #SpotFamMember puppies. Spot ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Animals & Pets

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.