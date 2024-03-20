Spot Secures Place Among the Nation's Top Workplaces in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot, a leading third-party logistics company in North America, announced it is a recipient of the prestigious 2024 Top Workplaces USA award, featured in USA TODAY. This achievement underscores the organization's dedication to fostering a people-first workplace culture and prioritizing the employee experience.

"Being recognized as a Top Workplace goes beyond our company's success – it's a true reflection of our people's leadership in logistics," said Andrew Elsener, Co-Founder of Spot. "Our collaborative environment fosters not just a business, but a community of logistics innovators dedicated to pushing the boundaries and serving our customers at the highest level."

With a history spanning 17 years, the Top Workplaces program has surveyed over 27 million employees, spotlighting culture excellence across 60 regional markets. The Top Workplaces USA designation honors the nation's greatest employers of choice.

"Winning Top Workplaces is excellent recognition for our incredible team. This award is a testament to their dedication, talent, and what they bring to the table daily," said Denny Darrow, Senior Vice President for Human Resources. "We invest in our people because we know they're the engine that drives our success. Seeing them recognize Spot as a special place to work makes us incredibly proud – it shows our commitment to fostering a culture that empowers and inspires them."

The national recognition celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees who have cultivated exceptional workplace environments. Of the more than 42,000 invited organizations, Spot secured the award based on an employee engagement survey administered by Energage, the HR technology and research firm behind the Top Workplaces program. Survey results were evaluated by comparing responses to research-based statements that predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

Eric Rubino, Energage CEO, commented, "The Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor and something companies should be very proud to showcase. The people-first cultures they have built and nurtured will set them apart in a highly competitive market. These organizations represent the best of the best."

Spot was founded in 2009 by Elsener and Andy Schenck, and recently celebrated its 15th anniversary by unveiling its redesigned innovative website and ground-breaking technology platform, MySpot. You can learn more at www.spotinc.com , or hear from industry experts on the Company's podcast, More Than A Broker , available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other major platforms.

