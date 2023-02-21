SPOT TO OPEN SIXTH U.S. OFFICE IN CHICAGO

Logistics company set to tap into talent pool to fuel its exponential growth

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot, one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in North America, announced today it will open another office, its sixth in the U.S., in Chicago this October. The company has signed a new, 31,000-square-foot lease for the 11th floor at 24 E. Washington Street, also known as the Marshall Field & Company Building, a landmark that includes Macy's and the famous Tiffany Dome Ceiling. The new office will accommodate Spot's exponential growth and further support the company's hiring goals by leveraging the area's diverse talent pool. Spot plans to hire 200 employees over the next two years, initially focusing on sales and technology positions.

"We chose Chicago because of the city's exceptionally strong talent network," said Spot Co-Founder Andrew Elsener. "Between being able to hire the best and brightest, and all of the amazing amenities that downtown Chicago offers, it was a logical choice for us to invest in our growth there."

24 E. Washington Street is located in the heart of downtown Chicago in the Central Loop and offers a variety of amenities including a rooftop park and lounge, fitness center, and dining, retail, and hotel options. It also provides convenient access to all seven CTA lines, the pedway, and Millennium Park, home to the iconic Cloud Gate sculpture (The Bean), interactive fountains and tranquil gardens. It is a LEED Silver and WELL Health and Safety Rated building which will support future initiatives that are in line with Spot's larger ESG practices and goals.

Cresa's Allen Rogoway, Michael Marrion, and Tim O'Brien negotiated the lease on behalf of Spot while Telos' Jack O'Brien and Caroline Colnon represented the building's owner, Brookfield Properties. The architecture firm Lamar Johnson Collaborative will design the office space.

"We want to thank our real estate team that helped make our new Chicago location a reality," said Spot Director of Operations Kreg Hunter. "Together they identified and secured a wonderful space for Spot to thrive. With an amenity rich environment and premier CBD location, our new office will allow our employees to continue to expand the firm's capabilities while providing around-the-clock customer satisfaction."

Added Elsener, "Success doesn't happen without the great people at Spot. Through their drive to deliver, we continue to grow exponentially. With our Chicago office, we can expand our key relationships with great Midwest universities while providing meaningful opportunities to a seasoned, high-quality workforce."

Founded in 2009 by Andrew Elsener and Andy Schenck, Spot has experienced continuous growth each year. In 2021, it saw record-breaking success with over $710 million in gross revenue. That pattern of success continued into 2022 with nearly $1 billion in gross revenue. The company has more than 600 employees across its locations in Indianapolis, Indiana, Charlotte, North Carolina, Tempe, Arizona Tampa, Florida, and now Chicago, Illinois.

To learn more about Spot's open positions, visit spotinc.com/careers, and to learn more about open tech positions, visit Spot's technology company, Red Technologies, at redtms.com/careers.

About Spot

As one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in North America, Spot is built on relationships, combining 24/7 support with proven, passionate, and dedicated team of logistics professionals. Spot provides custom, tailored logistics solutions for shipping challenges through relentless effort, industry knowledge, and advanced technologies. Established in 2009 with the vision that there is a better way to move freight, Spot has more than 600 employees across it U.S. locations in Indianapolis, Indiana Charlotte, North Carolina, Tempe, Arizona, and now Chicago, Illinois.

