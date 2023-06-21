Spot2Nite Partners with Camping World and Good Sam to Power Booking Engine

Emerging leader in cloud-based booking software designed for outdoor accommodations unveils partnership with camping industry leaders

NEW ORLEANS, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot2Nite , a cloud-based booking software designed specifically for campground and RV park accommodations, announced a new partnership with Camping World and the Good Sam brand to power the booking engine behind a suite of campground operator services and products geared to travelers. Properties connected to Spot2Nite will now gain exposure to a robust community of over 47 million campers via the company's strategic alliance with Good Sam Campground Solutions' property management system, the new Good Sam Travel app, and several Good Sam domains.

Spot2Nite's technology leverages API connections to aggregate outdoor accommodation site inventory and real-time availability with pricing into a convenient, centralized marketplace. The innovative mobile app and website allows travelers to discover and book the best campsites from one place, eliminating the time-wasting "search, load, and find no spots available" single source booking routine.

Good Sam is a trusted partner to campground owners across North America. Good Sam Campground Solutions is a marketing and technology leader within the campground and property management solutions space. As part of this partnership, Spot2Nite will power bookings on the new Good Sam Travel app and RVrentals.com to provide a seamless booking experience for all types of campers. Good Sam's goal is to lower the barrier to entry for RVers and outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy the camping lifestyle. The partnership will allow Good Sam members and other travelers to easily search, select, and book campgrounds directly on Good Sam websites and mobile applications.

"As the RV industry grows, so does the demand for elevating how we engage with our customers and the RV community," said Marcus Lemonis, CEO of Good Sam. "We're thrilled to partner with Spot2Nite and bring this robust technology platform to our customers."

"Our goal at Spot2Nite has always been to create the best booking experience for all RV travelers and outdoor enthusiasts," said Sam Bruner, COO of Spot2Nite. "We're proud to offer our technology to these incredible companies that continue to lead the RV sector. We look forward to lowering the barriers for travelers to get out and camp more often, while elevating the booking experience from start to finish. We are quite proud to work with such industry leading brands as Camping World and Good Sam."

Good Sam Campground Solutions' property management system includes a "do-it-all dashboard'' where property teams can efficiently manage guest reservations with drag-and-drop features, search filters with preference selections, mobile-responsive booking pages, interactive site maps, customizable inventory rules, geographic alerts, and management reports. This system will include a direct integration into the Spot2Nite marketplace, providing even more exposure, and driving additional revenue for your property. Good Sam Campground Solutions offers a fresh approach to enable campgrounds with user-friendly technology and marketing that reaches more travelers, ultimately improving campers' experience and making the booking process more efficient.

"We are dedicated to making RV travel fun and easy," said William Colling, SVP of Good Sam. "We look forward to having Spot2Nite's tech platform integrate seamlessly into our systems as we continue to deliver on our mission and vision. This tool provides an efficient booking process and a significant competitive advantage in marketing your property's availability to travelers ready to camp. Expect increased exposure in-market, revenue growth, a reduction in time-consuming phone calls, and shorter check-in times for guests."

About Spot2Nite

Spot2Nite is an innovative mobile app and website built by a family of avid RVers that allows RV travelers to discover and book the best RV spots in real-time. Their open architecture integration with robust park management systems combines state-of-the-art technology and real-time asset visibility to provide immediate booking of available campground spots to the traveler. Users can communicate and book instantly, avoiding the hassle of antiquated reservation methods. The Spot2Nite platform drives campers to campgrounds, increasing reservations for campground owners and providing a convenient reservation process. For more information, please visit Spot2Nite.com .

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is America's largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy, and our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry's most extensive online presence and a highly trained and knowledgeable team of associates serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enable us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With RV sales and service locations in 42 states, Camping World has grown to become the prime destination for everything RV. For more information, please visit CampingWorld.com.

About Good Sam & Good Sam Campground Solutions

Good Sam has long been a trusted partner in the campground industry, committed to supporting campground operators and travelers throughout North America since 1966. Now, they're making it even easier for you to connect with campers and run your business through Campground Solutions, which offers a fresh approach to enable campgrounds with user-friendly technology and marketing that reaches more travelers, improves their experience at your campground, and makes your processes more efficient. For more information, please visit GoodSam.com or CampgroundSolutions.GoodSam.com .

SOURCE Spot2Nite