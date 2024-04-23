Spotlight exclusively represents all U.S. luxury locations, including Moviehouse & Eatery

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spotlight Cinema Networks , the only cinema advertising company dedicated to serving U.S. art houses, dine-in, and luxury cinema exhibitors and Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas , leading world-class U.S. cinema exhibitor, announced today an extension of their long-term partnership which includes adding 47 more Cinépolis screens to Spotlight's national theatre network.

Spotlight Cinema Networks Inks Long-Term Contract Extension with Exhibitor Partner, Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas

As of April 1, 2024, Spotlight will represent all of the Cinépolis U.S. luxury locations, inclusive of five Moviehouse & Eatery theatres located across Dallas and Austin, TX. Spotlight will now exclusively represent Cinepolis' 262 screens at 26 locations with a presence in Southern California, Texas, Florida, New Jersey, Connecticut, Ohio, and Maryland. Spotlight's national theatre network now spans 1,350 screens at nearly 250 locations across the top 25 DMA states.

The Cinépolis moviegoing experience is synonymous with premium entertainment, providing moviegoers with the best luxury experience in cinema. Guests enjoy sophisticated interior décor with stylish lounge-style lobbies, spacious theatre auditoriums with fully reclining leather seats, innovative sound and projection technology, in-theatre waiter service and more.

"Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas has been with Spotlight since 2012," said Michael Sakin, President of Spotlight Cinema Networks. "They were Spotlight's first luxury exhibitor partner, and we are thrilled this nationally recognized luxury cinema leader will continue to be our partner for years to come. Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas has been, and remains, a cornerstone of the luxury, dine-in segment of Spotlight's Exhibitor Partner network."

Cinepolis is thrilled to announce the extension of our partnership with Spotlight Cinema Networks. This collaboration has brought remarkable success to both parties, and we are excited to continue working together. Luis Olloqui, Cinepolis CEO, stated, "We are delighted to continue our partnership with Spotlight. Their expertise in cinema advertising has been invaluable to us, and we look forward to further growth and success together."

About Spotlight Cinema Networks

Spotlight Cinema Networks is the leading cinema advertising company serving the needs of U.S. art houses, dine-in, and luxury cinema exhibitors for cinema advertising, preshow entertainment, event cinema, and digital display distribution. Spotlight represents segment leaders including Angelika Film Centers, Laemmle Theatres, Landmark Theatres, Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, Flix Brewhouse, LOOK Dine-In Cinemas and Silverspot Cinemas. CineLife®, Spotlight's consumer entertainment platform, connects moviegoers with quality content and independent films wherever they are on view (in-theatre, AVOD, and online). CineLife Entertainment® distributes a variety of event cinema titles to theatres across the U.S. For more information visit: spotlightcinemanetworks.com, cinelife.com and cinelifeentertainment.com.

About Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas

Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas is a leading world-class cinema exhibitor in the United States that offers guests more than a movie. The Dallas-based theatre chain opened its first luxury dine-in theatre in Del Mar, CA in July 2011 and has some of the top performing dine-in movie theatres in the country, currently operating a total of twenty-six theatres with a presence in Southern California, Texas, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Ohio, and Maryland. Its parent company, Cinépolis, was founded in Mexico in 1971 and today has positioned itself as the world's second largest movie theatre circuit in terms of attendance. For more information about Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, please visit cinepolisusa.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Christine DelGuidice-Kraemer

917-796-7709

[email protected]

SOURCE Spotlight Cinema Networks