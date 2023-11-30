Spotlight Cinema Networks Launches Cutting-Edge Programmatic Network

News provided by

Spotlight Cinema Networks

30 Nov, 2023, 08:32 ET

Victor Germain joins Spotlight as SVP, Programmatic & Ad Sales

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spotlight Cinema Networks, the only cinema advertising company dedicated to serving top U.S. luxury/dine-in and art house theatres, announced today the launch of its revolutionary 'big screen' programmatic advertising offering. Advertisers can now transact programmatically, with the capability to insert a brand's ad five minutes prior to the start of each Spotlight preshow. All ads appear within the cinema standard DCP encoded format, the same picture quality as the feature film providing the most vibrant and immersive programmatic advertising experience available. It is available on all of Spotlight's preshow locations.

"We are extremely excited to launch the Spotlight Programmatic Network as a complement to our traditional sales channels. Providing the first of its kind programmatic opportunity in the market demonstrates our continued commitment to developing the innovative solutions demanded by the market," said Jerry Rakfeldt, CEO, Spotlight Cinema Networks.

In conjunction with this launch, Spotlight is pleased to announce the hire of Victor Germain as Senior Vice President of Programmatic & Ad Sales. Germain will be responsible for spearheading the entire programmatic media sales initiative. He joins Spotlight amid an impressive career in cinema advertising, digital out of home and programmatic media. 

Germain is an early pioneer of the cinema advertising business helping to establish cinema as a go-to medium. While at Screenvision, he helped grow the industry by securing cinema advertising commitments at major agencies, holding and Fortune 500 companies. Prior to joining Spotlight, Germain worked at Screenverse Media, leading a sales team to usher in programmatic media to the digital out of home marketplace.

Germain sees tremendous opportunity at Spotlight as "the company's proprietary programmatic platform provides an incredible real-time opportunity for advertisers to connect with desirable adult moviegoers as they enjoy premium cinema experiences. I am excited to be at the forefront of this initiative and work on this innovative vision."

Programmatic inventory is currently available through Place Exchange and Vistar Media.

About Spotlight Cinema Networks
Spotlight Cinema Networks is the leading cinema advertising company serving the needs of art houses and luxury/dine-in exhibitors for cinema advertising, preshow entertainment, event cinema, and digital display distribution. Spotlight represents segment leaders including Angelika Film Center, Laemmle Theatres, Landmark Theatres, Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, Flix Brewhouse, LOOK Dine-In Cinemas and Silverspot Cinemas. CineLife®, Spotlight's consumer entertainment platform, connects moviegoers with quality content and independent films wherever they are on view (in-theatre, AVOD, and online). CineLife Entertainment® distributes a variety of event cinema titles to theatres across the U.S. For more information visit: www.spotlightcinemanetworks.com, www.cinelife.com and www.cinelifeentertainment.com.

Contact:
Christine DelGuidice-Kraemer
Spotlight Cinema Networks
917-796-7709

SOURCE Spotlight Cinema Networks

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.