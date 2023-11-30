Spotlight Cinema Networks Launches Cutting-Edge Programmatic Network

Victor Germain joins Spotlight as SVP, Programmatic & Ad Sales

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spotlight Cinema Networks, the only cinema advertising company dedicated to serving top U.S. luxury/dine-in and art house theatres, announced today the launch of its revolutionary 'big screen' programmatic advertising offering. Advertisers can now transact programmatically, with the capability to insert a brand's ad five minutes prior to the start of each Spotlight preshow. All ads appear within the cinema standard DCP encoded format, the same picture quality as the feature film providing the most vibrant and immersive programmatic advertising experience available. It is available on all of Spotlight's preshow locations.

"We are extremely excited to launch the Spotlight Programmatic Network as a complement to our traditional sales channels. Providing the first of its kind programmatic opportunity in the market demonstrates our continued commitment to developing the innovative solutions demanded by the market," said Jerry Rakfeldt, CEO, Spotlight Cinema Networks.

In conjunction with this launch, Spotlight is pleased to announce the hire of Victor Germain as Senior Vice President of Programmatic & Ad Sales. Germain will be responsible for spearheading the entire programmatic media sales initiative. He joins Spotlight amid an impressive career in cinema advertising, digital out of home and programmatic media.

Germain is an early pioneer of the cinema advertising business helping to establish cinema as a go-to medium. While at Screenvision, he helped grow the industry by securing cinema advertising commitments at major agencies, holding and Fortune 500 companies. Prior to joining Spotlight, Germain worked at Screenverse Media, leading a sales team to usher in programmatic media to the digital out of home marketplace.

Germain sees tremendous opportunity at Spotlight as "the company's proprietary programmatic platform provides an incredible real-time opportunity for advertisers to connect with desirable adult moviegoers as they enjoy premium cinema experiences. I am excited to be at the forefront of this initiative and work on this innovative vision."

Programmatic inventory is currently available through Place Exchange and Vistar Media.

About Spotlight Cinema Networks

Spotlight Cinema Networks is the leading cinema advertising company serving the needs of art houses and luxury/dine-in exhibitors for cinema advertising, preshow entertainment, event cinema, and digital display distribution. Spotlight represents segment leaders including Angelika Film Center, Laemmle Theatres, Landmark Theatres, Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, Flix Brewhouse, LOOK Dine-In Cinemas and Silverspot Cinemas. CineLife®, Spotlight's consumer entertainment platform, connects moviegoers with quality content and independent films wherever they are on view (in-theatre, AVOD, and online). CineLife Entertainment® distributes a variety of event cinema titles to theatres across the U.S. For more information visit: www.spotlightcinemanetworks.com, www.cinelife.com and www.cinelifeentertainment.com.

