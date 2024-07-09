SpotOn Celebrates 5th Anniversary by Awarding $250,000 in Grants to Animal Welfare Organizations

MANCHESTER, N.H., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SpotOn , the original innovator and leader in GPS dog collars and pet containment technology, is thrilled and proud to announce the recipients of the company's first-ever SpotOn Gives Grant. To celebrate the company's 5th anniversary, the SpotOn Gives Grant awarded a total of $250,000 to exceptional animal welfare organizations. Five organizations each received a $50,000 grant to support their missions.

The five recipients of the inaugural 2024 SpotOn Gives Grant are Marley's Mutts , The Animal Rescue League of Iowa , Animal Rescue of the Rockies , Williston Animal Group , and Dizzy Dog Animal Rescue . Each recipient plans to use the funds for different services, including free microchipping, vaccination, spay/neutering services, rescue transportation, saving shelter animals from euthanasia, and covering shelter operation costs.

"SpotOn Gives embodies our commitment to enhancing animal welfare," says Jennifer Joyce Kean, President of SpotOn. "We're excited to support organizations striving for a safer, happier world for pets."

"What an amazing opportunity we've received thanks to SpotOn Fence to give much needed support to our local Kern County shelters using our Mutt Movers program." said grant recipient Marley's Mutt's, "We're going to be doing big things this year and saving lives is at the top of the list!"

SpotOn remains committed to supporting animal welfare through innovative products and community initiatives. To learn more about SpotOn and its dedication to animal welfare, visit SpotOn's website, SpotOnFence.com .

