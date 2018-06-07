SpotOn Hires Chris Toney and Michael Ferguson to Lead SpotOn Capital

SpotOn Capital's initial function will be to provide creative financing options for small business owners looking to upgrade their point-of-sale (POS) solution. The division will purchase the system on the client's behalf, allowing them to focus their attention and resources on growing and running their business.

"Chris and I have admired SpotOn's offerings and commitment to helping small business, and when given the offer to join the team, we jumped at the opportunity," said Michael Ferguson. "Matt and Zach Hyman have proven time and again that they're committed to innovating a generally stagnant market, and we couldn't be prouder to partner with them and the SpotOn team."

"Working with best-in-class POS resellers who share our commitment to customer success is key to our mission; we will aggressively look to enhance and expand these partnerships," added Chris Toney.

SpotOn was built on the premise of bringing valuable payment and software solutions to a wide array of customers. With the launch of SpotOn Capital, small business owners will now have another finance option to upgrade and grow their business with a POS solution.

About SpotOn Transact, LLC

SpotOn Transact, LLC ("SpotOn") is a cutting-edge payments and software company redefining the merchant services industry. SpotOn brings together payment processing and customer engagement software, giving merchants richer data and tools that empower them to market more effectively to their customers. The SpotOn platform offers the most comprehensive tools for small and medium businesses, including payments, marketing, reviews, analytics and loyalty, backed by industry-leading customer care.

