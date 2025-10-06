SpotOn Ranked #1 Restaurant POS by G2 for Fall 2025, Outperforming Toast Where It Matters Most

Restaurants rated SpotOn higher than Toast in major categories, cementing SpotOn as the go-to tech partner for independent operators

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SpotOn, the restaurant management system built to put operators first, has been named the #1 Restaurant POS in G2's Fall 2025 Grid Report*. The recognition is based on verified reviews from real restaurant owners, managers, and staff who use these systems every day. In the report, SpotOn outperformed Toast—one of the industry's most recognized POS providers—across multiple categories. From satisfaction to quality of support, restaurants made it clear: SpotOn isn't just keeping pace with the big names, it's delivering the kind of technology and service that independent operators actually need to thrive in today's market despite economic headwinds and consumer uncertainty.

Quality of Support Satisfaction G2 Score SpotOn 91 % 83 % 89 Toast 81 % 62 % 76

Results are current as of September 9, 2025, based on real user reviews and rankings from G2

What Restaurant Operators Are Saying:

"SpotOn made the switch from Toast very easy and guided us along the way." - Vegas B.

"The support when needed is second to none. I have been through several other POS systems and SpotOn is by far the best software package out there." - Timothy B.

"The system is reliable and the customer service is much better than the previous system I had." - Michael S.

SpotOn's #1 ranking is more than a badge—it's proof that independent restaurants don't need to settle for the status quo. With SpotOn, restaurants get technology built around their business, not the other way around.

"Independent restaurants are under enormous pressure, and the last thing they need is another system that lets them down," said Kevin Bryla, Chief Marketing Officer. "These G2 results make it clear—operators who switch to SpotOn are getting real value, better support, and a partner that has their back. This isn't just about being rated higher than Toast. It's about showing up for restaurants, proving we actually give a sh*t, and making sure they succeed no matter what 2025 throws at them."

As restaurants continue to navigate shifting consumer behavior and economic pressure, SpotOn's #1 ranking signals a turning point. Independent operators no longer have to choose between powerful technology and reliable support—they can have both in one system built with their success in mind. SpotOn's focus on innovation and long-term partnership ensures restaurants are not only equipped to survive today's challenges but positioned to thrive in the years ahead.

*Methodology: G2 Score

G2 uses a proprietary algorithm to rank products based on reviews gathered from the user community as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. The result of this algorithm is the G2 Score, which is a standardized score used to compare products within the same G2 category.

About SpotOn

SpotOn is one of the leading software and payment companies, providing the technology and support that helps local businesses—and the people who run them—to succeed on their own terms. Known for its flexible, cloud-based technology and personalized support, SpotOn offers an end-to-end platform to accept payments, boost revenue, streamline operations, and create exceptional guest experiences. From seamless and efficient point-of-sale systems to integrated restaurant management solutions, SpotOn builds technology that "works the way you work" and backs it up with a 24/7 team of experts that make sure it always does—with fairness, flexibility, and a personal touch. For more information, visit www.spoton.com.

