Spray-Net Expands into Boston Metro South, Setting a New Standard for Home Transformations

Local Architect-Turned-Entrepreneur Launches High-Performance Cabinet and Exterior Refinishing Service for Local Homeowners

BOSTON, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeowners in Boston Metro South will soon have a smarter way to transform their homes thanks to Spray-Net, the rapidly growing home improvement franchise using science and technology to bring renovation solutions to homeowners that weren't possible before.

The company has announced a signed agreement with local entrepreneur Keith Lagreze to bring its renowned painting concept to the South Boston Metro area. Spray-Net stands apart in the $400 billion home improvement industry by combining the science of industrial-grade coatings with the convenience of on-site application. From siding, doors, brick and stucco to kitchen cabinets. Spray-Net delivers durable, weather-adjustable, eco-friendly finishes that look new and are often completed in just one day.

"Spray-Net immediately stood out to me as a high-value service that delivers visible, high-quality transformations without the disruption of traditional renovations," says Lagreze. "With my background in architecture, design management, and complex project delivery, I was drawn to the brand's disciplined systems and premium finish standards. Homeowners across Boston Metro expect professionalism and precision, and I'm excited to bring a more structured, design-driven approach to cabinet and exterior refinishing in this market."

Debuting in April 2026, the new business is set to become a game-changer for Boston Metro South suburb residents. In addition to expertise in factory-finished coatings and a 15-year no-peel warranty, Spray-Net also specializes in refinishing Aluminum Siding, Vinyl Siding, Engineered Wood, Fiber Cement, Stucco, Brick, Front & Garage Doors, Windows and Kitchen Cabinets.

For over a decade, Spray-Net has delivered impeccable painting results to communities across the United States and Canada. Since its founding, Spray-Net has transformed over 30,000 homes with its smarter, faster, and cost-effective approach. Unlike conventional paints that often chip and peel, Spray-Net delivers a like-new, durable finish on-site, a breakthrough so significant that the company's founder, Carmelo Marsala, received four patents for paint application processes and chemistry. Homeowners looking for a durable home painting solution now have an option that provides a factory-quality finish without costly replacements.

"Keith brings a rare combination of architectural expertise, project leadership, and operational discipline that aligns perfectly with where we're taking the brand," says Carmelo Marsala. "His experience managing complex, high-visibility projects, both in Boston and internationally, gives him a strong foundation to deliver the consistent, high-quality customer experience Spray-Net is known for. We're very excited to see him establish a strong presence in the Boston Metro South market."

To learn more about Spray-Net, visit the company's website at https://www.spray-net.com/en-us/locations/bostonmetrosouth/

About Spray-Net

Founded in 2010 by Carmelo Marsala, Spray-Net is the innovative home improvement franchise transforming the way property owners revamp their homes. Using proprietary, weather-adjustable coatings and a patented application process, Spray-Net delivers a factory-quality finish for exteriors, kitchen cabinets, often in just one day. With over 30,000 homes transformed and more than 70 franchisees serving territories across Canada and the U.S., Spray-Net offers a smarter, more cost-effective, and sustainable alternative to traditional painting or full replacement. As the brand continues its U.S. expansion, Spray-Net empowers franchisees with a scalable business model, low overhead, industry-leading margins, and ongoing innovation and support.

For more information, visit www.spray-net.com, https://www.spray-net.com/en-us/locations/bostonmetrosouth/

