Spread Cheer (and Mayo) this Holiday Season with the Gift Party Hosts Really Want: Hellmann's Mayonnaise Blanc

The best-selling mayonnaise brand is elevating dinner tables this holiday season with a unique spin on a predictable gift – wine that isn't wine at all.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between Thanksgiving and New Years Day, Millennials attend or host an average of 24 events* and as many as 40% of Americans are likely to buy wine as a gift during the holidays**. To capitalize on this gifting trend, Hellmann's® is creating a cheeky twist on a classic gift that hosts will talk about for years to come.

Hellmann's Mayonnaise Blanc can bring even more holiday cheer with a gift hosts with the mayost are sure to enjoy.

From the private reserves of Hellmann's founder Richard Hellmann, Hellmann's is unveiling Mayonnaise Blanc – 0% ABV, 100% mayo – that features creamy, tart lemon notes on the tongue and a smooth finish. The bottle itself is wrapped in a sleek, blue velvet ribbon as a nod to the jar's signature design. The catch? The wine bottle-shaped gift secretly holds a jar of Hellmann's inside, revealing an entertaining, original, and practical surprise for hosts this holiday season.

"Hellmann's has always been a go-to ingredient in classic holiday dishes, but this year we're excited to make it the staple gift that takes center stage of your holiday gatherings," said Jessica Grigoriou, SVP Marketing, Condiments at Unilever North America. "Hellmann's Mayonnaise Blanc is diving headfirst into mayo culture, boldly embracing both the devoted and the doubtful. Whether you're spreading, mixing, or just curious, Mayonnaise Blanc is redefining what mayo can bring to the table."

Beginning today, November 13 at 9am EST through Friday, November 15 at 12pm EST, people can visit hellmannsforthehost.com for a chance to secure a bottle of Mayonnaise Blanc***. Whether your holiday party is hosted by a mayo lover or you're simply looking for a one-of-a-kind gift, Hellmann's Mayonnaise Blanc is guaranteed to be enjoyed by the host with the mayost. From creamy dips and savory casseroles to achieving the ultimate golden brown turkey, Hellmann's is rich, creamy and a staple for holiday showstoppers.

Give the gift of Hellmann's all season (and year) long by visiting hellmanns.com for the best game day, holiday or everyday recipes.

*SWNS "The Cost of Holiday Socializing is Sky-High for Millennials" September 2021

**Civic Science "Top Holiday Wine Trends of 2023 – Intended Spending Is Down, Online Buying Is Up" November 2023

*** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. The Hellmann's For The Host Giveaway is sponsored by Conopco, Inc., d/b/a Unilever. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18+. Begins at 9:00 a.m. ET on 11/13/24 & ends 12:00 p.m. ET on 11/15/24. For complete details and official rules, visit hellmannsforthehost.com.

Media Contact:

Cortney Haygood

[email protected]

About Hellmann's

Hellmann's is committed to helping people enjoy great tasting good for the simple pleasure it is, without worry or waste. For over a century, the brand has helped people turn even the simplest ingredients into delicious meals. Hellmann's believes in the power of taste, because when food tastes good, less of it gets wasted. This belief has driven Hellmann's to be a force for positive behavior change around household food waste. Hellmann's partnered with experts to conduct one of the longest and largest consumer behavior studies on household food waste working with 2,000 families in the US and Canada gathering insights to help consumers better use the food they already have at home and to waste less. Hellmann's will continue to champion household food waste reduction through its "Make Taste Not Waste" campaigns, inspiring people to turn their left-behinds into easy, tasty meals. The past year alone, Hellmann's has been able to inspire more than 200 million people across the US, Canada and the UK.

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €59.6 billion in 2023.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com.

SOURCE Hellmann's