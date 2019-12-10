Spread Some Ho-Ho-Holiday Cheer at These Five Venues in Dallas for Your Company Party

CONCORD, Mass., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading web-based sales and event management platform, released today five recommended venues throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area to host your company's last-minute holiday party.

Whether you're looking for a casual bar out to celebrate with holiday-inspired cocktails, a farm-to-table meal with co-workers or an activity for everyone to enjoy, the experts at Tripleseat have gathered a list of popular venues and restaurants to host your event for companies of all sizes.

Sixty Vines : Great food and great wine go hand-in-hand. At Sixty Vines, the team believes all of it tastes better together. With cuisine inspired by the wine country and an open kitchen that delights every sense, your team will surely not be disappointed. The Rustic : Savory, delicious homestyle meals prepared with farm-fresh local ingredients to the heart of Dallas . With a relaxed casual atmosphere, it's a place where your employees can feel at home. Fogo de Chao : Enjoy the delicious preparations of gaucho chefs along with a gourmet salad bar, authentic Brazilian side dishes, and award-winning wine list. Its dining experience is based on the centuries-old gaucho tradition known as churrasco, the gaucho way of roasting meat over pits of open fire. Guests control the pace of the meal by flipping a two-sided disk between green (more) and red (on a break). With this unique system, your guests can enjoy the experience at their own pace. Smithy : SMITHY Fine Spirits & Provisions occupies the original workplace and shop for the Henry Potter Ironwork/Blacksmith Shop, a local business that has been a Texas staple for over 90 years, surviving four generations. Offering a modern American dining approach partnered with a classic Woolworth restaurant concept, the chefs continue to offer seasonal, quality, and innovative but approachable fine spirits and provisions. Texas Spice : The innovative farm-to-market concept incorporates the freshest ingredients to create great food and a casual dining experience. The rustic interior was designed with repurposed materials that include red brick walls, garage-door-style doors and wood details. Guests will surely feel connected to the history of Dallas while enjoying the comfort of a home-cooked meal.

"If you're looking for places to book your holiday party and get your employees into the spirit, we at Tripleseat are eager to lend a hand if you're in a pinch, and by working with some of the best restaurants and venues in the city, it's a piece of cake," said Jonathan Morse, CEO and Founder. "There's never a dull moment in Dallas-Fort Worth area, so the options are endless for a bit of holiday cheer!"

If interested in looking for additional venues in Dallas, please visit: https://venues.tripleseat.com/venues/dallas/

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a sales and event management platform that helps restaurants, hotels, and unique venues streamline the planning process and increase event sales. Tripleseat was founded in 2008 by Jonathan Morse and Kevin Zink. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 4 million events and captured $10 billion in event leads. More than 63,000 restaurant and hotel event and sales managers use Tripleseat every day to book and manage the perfect event for their customers. Most recently, Tripleseat ranked 392 Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500, won Bronze in the Stevie® Awards for Great Employers and Bronze Stevie® Award in the 16th annual International Business Awards for Company of the Year for Hospitality & Leisure – Medium-size. In addition, the company was listed among the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies for the second year, named a finalist in Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2019 and a recipient of the Boston Business Journal's 2019 Best Places to Work award. To learn more about the company, or if you'd like to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com .

Press Contact:

Michelle O'Rourke

Clarity PR for Tripleseat

230877@email4pr.com

646 207 6187

SOURCE Tripleseat

Related Links

http://www.tripleseat.com

