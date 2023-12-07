Spread the Magic of Innovation this Holiday Season with Colorful Must Haves from Crayola!

EASTON, Pa., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayola is lighting up this holiday season with a colorful batch of new toys and art sets that are sure to delight kids of all ages and give parents reliable and fun gift options. With a wide array of gift solutions at affordable prices, kids will jump with excitement as they enjoy endless hours of creativity and imaginative play this holiday season and beyond!

Crayola Holiday Stocking Stuffers
NEW GIFTS UNDER $25!
HD COLORING KIT 

Aspiring artists ages eight and older can get the perfect, ready-to-display outcome every time with the brand-new HD Coloring Kit! Featuring extremely detailed coloring pages that are designed to be paired with high-pigmented colored pencils, kids can take their skills to the level of a professional artist as they create art they'll want to showcase for all to see! This kit includes 30 Colored Pencils, 20 premium pages of HD black and white photos and one pencil sharpener.

COLOR WONDER FINGERPRINT ACTIVITY BOOK

The Color Wonder Fingerprint Activity Book provides a new, mess-free way for children ages three and older to fingerpaint! Kids will simply touch their finger to one of the ink pads to select a color. When paint is on their fingers, it appears clear. When kids' fingers hit the page, the color they selected will magically appear! This Color Wonder Ink Set is designed to prevent dry up, so kids can use it again and again. This set includes one ink pad tray featuring five colors, and a 27-page fingerprint activity book.

SCRIBBLE SCRUBBIE PETS GLOW OCEAN LAGOON

Take glow-in-the-dark fun to the next level with the new Scribble Scrubbie Pets Glow Ocean Lagoon! This adventurous set allows kids ages three and up to color, clean and color again as they play make-believe with four new creatures that also GLOW in the dark. The imaginative fun continues when the playset comes to life via augmented reality within the FREE Scribble Scrubbie Pets app. This set includes four Glow Pets, six Crayola washable markers, one working scrub tub, and one brush.

And that's not all! Crayola has way more in store this holiday season, including additional new items, fan favorites, and a wide array of stocking stuffers. To learn more about Crayola holiday offerings and for gift giving inspiration, visit the Crayola Holiday Creativity Gift Guide.

