Spreedly Expands Access to Brazil's $378 Billion E-Commerce Market via Pix Automático and NuPay in Partnership with EBANX

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spreedly ( www.spreedly.com ), a global leader in open payments, today announced support for Brazil's Pix Automático and NuPay through EBANX ( www.ebanx.com/en/ ), a global technology company specializing in payment services for emerging markets.

Through this partnership, merchants gain instant access to two of Brazil's most transformative payment innovations via a single integration. This expansion empowers Spreedly's global merchants to grow cross-border and tap into Brazil's $378 billion e-commerce market, according to data from Payments and Commerce Market Intelligence (PCMI).

As Brazil continues to redefine global payments, Pix — the country's instant payments system — now processes US$5.3 trillion annually (BRL 26.4 trillion in 2024), according to the central bank, and is set to surpass credit cards for online payments by 2025, per PCMI. The adoption of Pix Automático and NuPay, which focus on recurring and installment-based payments, has been complex and costly because each local payment service provider (PSP) introduces features at different times. Spreedly's open payments platform solves this by giving merchants immediate access to Pix Automático and NuPay without multiple builds or provider lock-in.

In addition to these two payment methods, Spreedly, through its partnership with EBANX, enables merchants to sell products and services to Brazilian customers using credit and debit cards, Pix for single transactions, MercadoPago for e-wallets, and Boleto Bancário for cash-based methods. Through EBANX, Spreedly now covers nearly 100% of the payment methods in Brazilian e-commerce — the largest market in Latin America and one of the fastest-growing digital markets in the world.

Why This Initiative Matters

US$30B+ opportunity: Pix Automático is projected to reach US$30B+ i n its first two years, according to PCMI projections in EBANX's Beyond Borders 2025 study.

n its first two years, according to PCMI projections in EBANX's study. Massive adoption: Over 90% of Brazilian adults use Pix, and approximately 60 million lack credit cards, per Brazil's central bank — underscoring the importance of instant, inclusive payment options.

Market scale: Payments and Commerce Market Intelligence (PCMI) values Brazil's e-commerce volume at US$378 billion (2025).

""Brazil is one of the most dynamic payments markets in the world," said Peter Dougherty, President of Spreedly. "Our collaboration with EBANX underscores Spreedly's open payments mission — to give merchants faster access to local innovations like Pix Automático and NuPay without the burden of custom integrations or lock-in. It's a perfect example of how Spreedly's open payments platform delivers global choice, flexibility, and scale."

"EBANX's mission is to empower global merchants to thrive in emerging markets by respecting and integrating with the local financial culture," said Daniel Kornitzer, VP of Global Partnerships at EBANX. "By partnering with Spreedly, we're expanding global access to crucial Brazilian innovations like Pix Automático and NuPay, making it easier for merchants to serve millions of consumers in Latin America's largest economy."

About Spreedly

Spreedly ( www.spreedly.com ) is an open payments platform company redefining global commerce. The company is trusted by major brands including BMW, CLEAR, HBO Max, Hopper, Lemonade, Getty, Warner, The New York Times, Priceline, and others. Spreedly processes over $60 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) on behalf of more than 400 customers across over 100 countries.

About EBANX

EBANX ( www.ebanx.com/en/ ) is the leading payments platform connecting global businesses to the world's fastest-growing digital markets. Founded in 2012 in Brazil, EBANX was built with a mission to expand access to international digital commerce. Leveraging proprietary technology, deep market expertise, and robust infrastructure, EBANX enables global companies to offer hundreds of local payment methods and streamline cross-border payments across Latin America, Africa, and Asia. Officially licensed as a Major Payment Institution (MPI) by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the company is committed to supporting merchants with full regulatory compliance. More than just payments, EBANX drives growth, enhances sales, and delivers seamless purchase experiences for businesses and end-users alike.

Media contact: Olya Orda, [email protected]

SOURCE Spreedly