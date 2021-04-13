Spreedly Launches New Professional Services Offerings for Payments Orchestration

DURHAM, N.C., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spreedly, the provider of a secure, agnostic, and flexible platform that welcomes all payments participants, today announced it has launched a new professional services organization. This group is devoted to supporting customers and partners via payments solutions, including systems and technology implementations, data migrations, integrations, and consulting and education.

"Our professional services offerings have grown through decades of deep experience in payments and an understanding that payments is not a one-size-fits-all strategy. Our solutions have long-focused on improving the ROI from each and every digital transaction — not only for short-term revenue, but also to build long-term payments ROI and strong customer relationships," commented Daniel Scagnelli, director, solutions and services with Spreedly. "Our Professional Service offerings help welcome more payments participants to our inclusive, diversified ecosystem and are as diverse as our customers and their needs."