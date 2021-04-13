Spreedly Launches New Professional Services Offerings for Payments Orchestration
Helping to Meet the Industry's Required Needs in Implementation, Migration, Integration and Education
Apr 13, 2021, 09:00 ET
DURHAM, N.C., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spreedly, the provider of a secure, agnostic, and flexible platform that welcomes all payments participants, today announced it has launched a new professional services organization. This group is devoted to supporting customers and partners via payments solutions, including systems and technology implementations, data migrations, integrations, and consulting and education.
"Our professional services offerings have grown through decades of deep experience in payments and an understanding that payments is not a one-size-fits-all strategy. Our solutions have long-focused on improving the ROI from each and every digital transaction — not only for short-term revenue, but also to build long-term payments ROI and strong customer relationships," commented Daniel Scagnelli, director, solutions and services with Spreedly. "Our Professional Service offerings help welcome more payments participants to our inclusive, diversified ecosystem and are as diverse as our customers and their needs."
The services offered include:
- Implementations: Optimize the adoption of Spreedly and accelerate time-to-market with one of our implementation consultants
- Integrations: Build, customize, and fine tune integrations via Spreedly; including new Payment Service Provider integrations and adding new card types
- Migrations: Support the rapid import or export of existing card data, ensuring a transparent experience for your customers
- Education and Consulting: Deliver expert-led training sessions, workshops, and consultation that accelerates adoption of the Spreedly service and enhances payments strategies
For more information about Spreedly's Professional Services offerings and to a set up a free assessment meeting, visit https://www.spreedly.com/professional-services.
About Spreedly
We orchestrate payments for the world's most innovative businesses. Global enterprises and hyper-growth companies grow their digital business faster by relying on our payments platform. Hundreds of customers worldwide secure card data in our PCI-compliant vault and use tokenized card data to enable and optimize over $20 billion of annual transaction volumes with any payment service. Spreedly is headquartered in downtown Durham, NC.
