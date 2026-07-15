Spreedly Launches Standalone Payment Vault as Merchants Move to Control Their Own Payment Credentials

An independent vault lets merchants keep control of their payment credentials today, running a single provider per region, and add orchestration on their own timeline

DURHAM, N.C., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spreedly (www.spreedly.com) today announced the availability of its standalone payment vault, giving merchants a way to securely store and control their own payment credentials without first adopting a full payments orchestration platform.

"The vault has become the control point in modern payments," said Justin Benson, CEO of Spreedly. "More of what determines payment performance now lives in the credential itself, and providers are finally opening up to let merchants own it. Merchants want that control — the ability to run the providers they have today and change course tomorrow. An independent vault lets them start now and decide the rest as they grow. They shouldn't have to commit to everything on day one."

The launch reflects a structural shift in how payments are built and where their value sits:

Value has moved into the vault. The vault is no longer passive storage. Network tokenization , Account Updater, and stored-credential optimization increasingly determine authorization rates and payment performance — making the credential, and who controls it, a source of competitive advantage.

The vault is no longer passive storage. Network , Account Updater, and stored-credential optimization increasingly determine authorization rates and payment performance — making the credential, and who controls it, a source of competitive advantage. Payment providers are opening up. Providers that once held credentials captive are increasingly supporting merchant-controlled vaults and credential portability, removing a long-standing barrier to adding or switching providers.

Providers that once held credentials captive are increasingly supporting merchant-controlled vaults and credential portability, removing a long-standing barrier to adding or switching providers. Merchants want to own orchestration. A growing number of merchants want to own the routing and decisioning layer that sits above their providers, rather than delegating that control to any single PSP.

A growing number of merchants want to own the routing and decisioning layer that sits above their providers, rather than delegating that control to any single PSP. The next wave is agent-driven. As AI agents begin initiating purchases, merchants that already control portable payment credentials will be best positioned to support them.

As AI agents begin initiating purchases, merchants that already control portable payment credentials will be best positioned to support them. The path forward should stay open. With an independent vault, merchants can preserve that optionality without committing to it prematurely.

While Spreedly has long offered payment vault capabilities as part of its orchestration platform, merchants can now begin with secure, portable credentials today and expand into additional capabilities over time on the same platform with no re-vaulting required.

Spreedly's standalone vault includes:

PCI DSS Level 1 tokenization that keeps raw payment data out of merchant systems

that keeps raw payment data out of merchant systems Portable payment credentials that work across more than 100 payment providers with no processor lock-in

Built-in network tokenization and Account Updater services that help keep payment credentials current and improve authorization rates

and Account Updater services that help keep payment credentials current and improve authorization rates A direct path to additional payment capabilities on the Spreedly platform without migrating payment credentials

A merchant can adopt the vault while continuing to run a single provider per region, preserving control and optionality. As needs grow, they can build their own orchestration on top of portable credentials, or adopt Spreedly's, without rebuilding their payments stack.

"A vault shouldn't lock you into anyone's roadmap, including ours," said Mike Rivers, CTO of Spreedly. "When credentials stay portable, a merchant can run a single provider per region today and add routing, orchestration, or new payment methods whenever they're ready. Portability is what keeps the future open."

Stored credential transactions now account for 40% of transaction volume across Spreedly's platform, up from 34% in 2022, reflecting growing demand for payment strategies built around portable credentials rather than a single payment processor.

About Spreedly

Spreedly (www.spreedly.com) is an open payments platform company redefining global commerce. The company is trusted by major brands including Adidas, CLEAR, Hopper, Lemonade, Getty, Warner, The New York Times, Priceline, and others. Spreedly processes over $60 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) on behalf of more than 400 customers across more than 100 countries.

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SOURCE Spreedly