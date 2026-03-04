Spreedly Makes Agentic Commerce a Live Channel for Merchants

Enterprise brands are powering agentic commerce while retaining full control of their payment infrastructure

DURHAM, N.C., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI agents have advanced from recommending products to completing purchases at checkout.

Spreedly today announced that agentic commerce is now live as a channel within its open payments platform, enabling merchants to process agent-initiated transactions over their existing payment infrastructure.

Spreedly enables agent-initiated transactions to flow through existing payment service provider (PSP) relationships while merchants remain the merchant of record and routing logic stays intact.

As consumers increasingly use AI interfaces to book trips, reserve experiences, and complete purchases, Spreedly provides the infrastructure that enables merchants and customers to transact as they normally do without rebuilding their payments stack.

"AI commerce is already happening and opening new possibilities for how businesses grow," said Justin Benson, CEO of Spreedly. "Merchants shouldn't have to replace their infrastructure to participate. If you're already connected to Spreedly, you're already AI-ready. Our commitment is to make sure merchants can engage in this shift confidently, without giving up control of their payment infrastructure."

AI Without Replatforming

For merchants already integrated with Spreedly Connect, AI becomes a new channel. With Spreedly, agentic commerce runs over the same rails merchants already trust.

Powering Real-World Agent-Driven Payments

Spreedly's enterprise merchants are already testing agent-driven transaction flows, including Priceline, which has partnered with Spreedly to power its AI-driven payment experiences.

As brands experiment with AI interfaces that help consumers complete transactions, payment control becomes critical. Spreedly ensures merchants retain ownership of their payment infrastructure while enabling new customer experiences.

Smart Vaulting Built for the AI Era

As AI agents begin initiating purchases, stored credentials and guardrails become essential.

Spreedly's smart vaulting technology lets consumers transact without re-entering card details when their credentials are already securely stored, while merchants keep full control over:

Spend limits

Token enforcement

enforcement Expiration rules

Controlled transaction environments

With Spreedly, AI can initiate transactions while operating fully within merchant-defined guardrails.

Built for the AI Ecosystem

Spreedly is not tied to any single AI platform. Instead, it enables merchants to process payments within emerging AI interfaces using the same orchestration layer they use today.

Rather than integrating separately with each chat platform, merchants will soon be able to use one integration to enable payments across AI environments — starting with leading chat interfaces and expanding as standards evolve.

Spreedly is actively developing support for emerging agentic commerce protocols, including UCP and ACP, with an initial release targeted for later this quarter. The goal is simple: a one-click integration that allows merchants to transact over their existing payment rails within AI interfaces such as ChatGPT and Gemini — without new contracts or infrastructure changes.

About Spreedly

Spreedly ( www.spreedly.com ) is an open payments platform company redefining global commerce. The company is trusted by major brands including BMW, CLEAR, HBO Max, Hopper, Lemonade, Getty, Warner, The New York Times, Priceline, and others. Spreedly processes over $60 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) on behalf of more than 400 customers across over 100 countries.

Media contact

Olya Orda

[email protected]

SOURCE Spreedly