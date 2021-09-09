Spreedly Now Supports over $30B in Annualized Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV)

Spreedly's platform now enables and optimizes over $30 billion in annualized gross merchandise volume (GMV) globally. Tweet this

"Spreedly's original vision is that the payment ecosystem benefits when it's open and inclusive to all participants. As we cross $30 billion in annualized GMV, we feel validation in the original vision and work hard to expand on our accessibility to include optimizing the payment ecosystem," said Justin Benson, CEO of Spreedly. "Many new Spreedlings have joined us and share the goal of providing a secure payments platform that optimizes payment flows with higher authorization rates driven by superior payment method selection or smart routing recommendations."

Spreedly enables and optimizes digital transactions with the world's most complete Payment Services marketplace. The Spreedly platform offers a secure, unified layer to enable, optimize, and analyze digital payments. This gives merchants and platforms the flexibility to adapt as their payments strategy evolves and business grows.

Payments Enablement

Merchants and others connect once to the Payments Orchestration platform to capture and securely store payment details. They can then leverage virtually any payment service to successfully and flexibly transact.

Payments Optimization

Customers can connect once and intelligently route transactions to the right payment service to support any number of payments strategies. Customers can also use powerful tools to analyze transactions, keep payment details current, and constantly improve their payments ROI. For more information about how Payments Orchestration can help support your rapidly evolving payments needs, visit https://www.spreedly.com/payments-orchestration-resources .

About Spreedly

Spreedly's Payments Orchestration platform enables and optimizes digital transactions with the world's most complete payment services marketplace. Global enterprises and hyper-growth companies grow their digital business faster by relying on our payments platform. Hundreds of customers worldwide secure card data in our PCI-compliant vault and use tokenized card data to enable and optimize over $30 billion of annual transaction volumes with any payment service. Spreedly is headquartered in downtown Durham, NC.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

888.727.7750

SOURCE Spreedly

Related Links

https://www.spreedly.com

