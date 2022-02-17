Spring Break 2022 Nassau Space Still Available at Breezes Resort and Spa

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Student Travel Services, (STSTravel.com) still has availability for March 9-13 and March 11-19. Experience the Spring Break Beach Bash along with performances by Cheat Codes and Lost Kings.

The Bahamas Beach Bash is 20 days of non-stop parties, contests, party cruises and events. Breezes Bahamas will be the home of the Bahamas Beach Bash. STS will offer access to these open bar events with the STS VIP Party Package. Additional events will feature open bar parties at Club Waterloo, Senor Frogs and the famous Spring Break Party Cruises.

From March 2-25, 2022 Breezes Bahamas will be dedicated completely to the Ultimate Spring Break Experience. This will include thousands of college spring breakers, high energy pool parties, crazy contests and non-stop fun. Top college DJ Evan Wilder is scheduled to perform poolside.

To book your Bahamas Spring Break Travel packages, visit www.ststravel.com email us at [email protected] or call 800-648-4849.

ABOUT BREEZES BAHAMAS

The 371 room all-inclusive Breeze Bahamas is the perfect destination for Spring Break. Located on a pristine stretch of Nassau Bahamas best beach. Just about everything you can eat, drink and do will be included in one simple upfront price. All meals are included from breakfast buffets, to sumptuous dinner feasts and even late-night snacks. Unlimited soft drinks, water, and premium liquor brands are also included. Breezes Bahamas features land and water sports, daily poolside entertainment and activities. http://www.breezes.com/

ABOUT STUDENT TRAVEL SERVICES

STS Travel makes planning Spring Break easy. Vacation packages are designed with college students in mind. Each package includes round trip airfare, hotel transfers, all-inclusive resort accommodations, a complete schedule of activities featuring daily parties, contests, DJ's and events, and on-site reps. The optional STS VIP Party Package provides express access to nightly open bar parties and events at the most popular clubs. Top destinations for Spring Break '2022 include Nassau Bahamas, Cancun and Cabo San Lucas Mexico and Punta Cana Dominican Republic. To book your Spring Break Travel Package visit www.ststravel.com or call 800-648-4849.

