Spring Break and Easter at Four Seasons: New Experiences and Hotel Features Highlight Last Minute Ideas for Travellers of All Ages

From majestic mountains to beach paradises to sprawling urban resorts, Four Seasons offers a host of spectacular settings for all ages to get out in the sun, learn about local cultures, connect and make new friends, and pack a whole lot of fun into every precious day of a spring holiday

TORONTO, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Still haven't locked in plans for a family vacation this spring? With spring break and Easter holidays coinciding this year, Four Seasons is ready to welcome travellers with myriad activities and diversions for all ages, showcasing new offerings and renovated rooms, pools and kids clubs along the way.

Here's what's new at Four Seasons this spring:

Four Seasons Orlando at World Disney World® Resort Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

Fly or Drive: Urban Resort Destinations

At Four Seasons Resort Orlando, the extensive family offerings just got even better with the debut of luxurious new poolside bungalows now available for daily booking. Additional spring break offerings include a private five-acre waterpark, an adult-only pool for grownups to enjoy while children and teens hang out in their own dedicated (and fully supervised) facilities, and Michelin-starred dining with fabulous views of the Walt Disney World nightly fireworks display, plus golf, tennis, spa and more. The on-site Disney Planning Center team can assist with all the details including Disney Theme Park ticket sales, complimentary shuttles, and Early Park Entry.

Just minutes from the beach, Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village – known for its comprehensive spa and wellness programming – has just debuted a new two-acre pool complex. Whether being pampered poolside with signature Four Seasons service, going for a soak in one of the spa whirlpools, joining an impromptu game of bocce or partaking in umbrella drinks at the new Cove Kitchen & Bar, it's a great way to spend a day together. Nearby, the Hotel can arrange horseback riding in the mountains, or surfing in Malibu.

And speaking of new facilities families are going to love, Four Seasons Peninsula Papagayo, Costa Rica has unveiled the new Virador Beach Club and enhanced Kids For All Seasons program, along with a new hilltop Wellness Shala that hosts a year-round calendar of visiting practitioners. Spring break ideas include a surf club for all ages and abilities, jungle zipline adventures, cultural connections in the community, and much more.

Islands in the Sun

Four Seasons Resort Anguilla continues its program of special events and pop-ups with an impressive line-up of new and returning talent for spring break, including a Sensei wellness retreat, a visiting chef restaurant takeover, a visiting watercolour artist, women's fitness training with an Olympic heptathlete, and for the kids, New York's Craft Studio will be on-site as part of the Kids For All Seasons program.

Marking its 33rd anniversary in 2024, Four Seasons Resort Nevis invites guests to join in the celebrations, and enjoy a variety of new food and beverage programming as well. The Resort is also home to a fantastic collection of Four Seasons Private Retreats, ranging from beach villas and pool studios to multi-bedroom residences and estate homes – ideal for families and friends travelling together, or those who want a bit more privacy, all serviced by Four Seasons with full resort privileges.

On Paradise Island, the legendary Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort welcomes families for spring break and Easter with Bahamian Straw Markets and Junkaroo entertainment plus a very special Easter Brunch. In addition to its famed Martini Bar and Lounge and adult-only Versailles Pool, there are two more pools plus golf, tennis, watersports and a picture-perfect beach to laze the day away mesmerized by azure waters as far as the eye can see and swaying palms above.

Guests of all ages can experience the wonders of the underwater world with a first-in-the-Maldives new Hologram Room, offering a magical manta experience where no one gets wet. Located within a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru offers numerous ways to learn about marine ecosystems, beginning at the on-site Marine Discovery Centre, where guests can participate in various conservation programs.

Aloha Ohana!

At Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, spring break highlights include the Kumu Kai Marine Center at King's Pond - the Resort's 1.8-million-gallon swimmable aquarium and the latest in the evolution of its marine biology program. Here, families experience digital education displays and a touch tank as the team of in-house marine biologists share the wonders of the pond's 1,000+ tropical fish and the intricacies of the pond ecosystem throughout the Resort. There are also behind-the-scenes tours, private eagle ray feeding, a junior marine biologist program and much more. Also setting sail this season is Alakai Nui, the Resort's new 46 foot catamaran that takes guests on bespoke ocean adventures from deep sea fishing to secret snorkelling locations and beach picnics.

Embark on a Wayfinder's Journey at Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, where a Hawaiian navigator takes guests on a cultural and culinary voyage as they learn how ancient Polynesians used the stars, swells and other natural elements to chart a course across the Pacific Ocean. In this lush oceanfront resort (that may look a little familiar thanks to its recent starring roles in The White Lotus season one and a memorable two-episode arc on Modern Family), sign up for the Cultural Garden Tour, which guides guests through 15 acres of well-kept landscaping as they learn the legends and myths of Hawaii through its plants. New to the seasonal Four Seasons Academy for younger guests this year is ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, in which children sing and play their way to learning the Hawaiian language under the guidance of one of the Resort's Cultural Ambassadors.

At Four Seasons Resort Lanai, spring break welcomes families to be active together with activities such as ziplining and snorkelling, family pickleball, the junior tennis club and horseback riding at Lanai Ranch. Take a closer look at the stars at the Lanai Observatory, or a enjoy a carriage ride around charming Lanai City. The Resort's Ohana Suites are designed especially for families, and this spring all guests are eligible for complimentary round-trip transfers via Lanai Air from Honolulu.

On the windswept western coast at Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina, the popular Proper Rideshop x Four Seasons Skateboarding Camp is back for mini-shredders ages 7 to 17 as part of the Resort's spring break programming, which also includes special Glamping at Camp Kohola nights with crab hunting on the beach, roasting s'mores, dinner and a movie as part of the Kids For All Seasons program.

Camp Manitou at Four Seasons Resorts Hawaii – In partnership with one of America's foremost camps for children, Four Seasons offers seasonal editions of Camp Manitou for young guests ages 9 to 17 that feature traditional camp activities enhanced with programming tailored to each island location, including off-property excursions as part of single and multi-day sessions. Adults who are nostalgic for their youthful summers will love joining in special Family Day Adventures too. March 11 to April 6, 2024 at Hualalai, and March 24 to April 6, 2024 at both Maui and Oahu

Family Holidays in Mexico

Even the family dog is welcome to join in the fun at Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, which welcomes guests with numerous opportunities for ocean adventures, lively days on the beach and poolside fun. Families can connect with the local Huichol people through traditional crafts and cuisine, or celebrate Easter with an egg hunt, xocolatl (chocolate) workshop, and bring the whole family for a movie under the stars at Cuevas Beach. And don't miss the Resort's travelling churro cart – your nose will tell you when it's close by.

On the secluded East Cape of the Baja Peninsula, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Los Cabos at Costa Palmas brings families together on a shared escape stretched over the largest swimmable beach in Los Cabos, with sea adventures in what famed oceanographer Jacques Cousteau called "the aquarium of the world," plus opportunities to swim in secret spring-fed waterfalls, off-road through dunes or sail into the sunset on a catamaran from the Resort's private marina. The Resort offers numerous complimentary activities, including stand up paddle boarding, kayaking, and fat tire beach bikes.

There's Still Time to Ski This Season

At Four Seasons Resort Jackson Hole, April 14 marks the end of ski season, with plenty of snow experiences to be enjoyed. Or, skip straight to après with a pop-up Taikun Sushi omakase experience with slopeside views, drinks and fresh brews at The Handle Bar, or champagne and nibbles curled up in the plushly-appointed Fahrenheit Forty-Seven dome by the pool. For nature lovers, the Resort's Day with Wolves experience into Yellowstone Park makes memories of a lifetime.

The Adventure Center at Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe is basecamp for spring skiing, hiking the Sangre de Cristo Mountains or biking through its foothills around the Resort and throughout Pajarito Plateau. Also on the program for spring break is a half-day excursion to Native American sites such as Bandelier National Monument, San Ildefonso Pueblo and Tesuque Pueblo, an enlightening journey for families hosted by an expert adventure guide. New and returning guests will be among the first to enjoy the Resort's recently renovated casita accommodations.

A World of Possibilities

Four Seasons hotels and resorts around the world are renowned for their locally-inspired design and unique culinary offerings, as well as enriching wellness experiences and deep connections to local culture, both traditional and modern. Highlights this spring include:

The quintessential English country lifestyle is just outside of London at Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire, where families enjoy year-round recreational pursuits from horseback riding to archery and river fishing, and splashing about in a dedicated indoor pool space the whole family will love. This Easter break, fun for kids includes special movie and disco nights, themed crafts, playtime with mischievous ponies Milo and Dougal, and of course, a lovely Easter Afternoon Tea in the 18th century manor house's Drawing Room.

Under the watchful eye of the famous Burj Khalifa, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach has it all – a full resort experience just minutes from the glitter and glam of the city. Following the recent unveiling of the Resort's newly refurbished Sea View Suites, there is an abundance of spacious accommodations to choose from in this urban oasis. Enjoy multiple dining options including the Asian-inspired Sea Fu and the Mercury Rooftop for dazzling skyline views by evening to be enjoyed with daily live entertainment, a white-sand beach and two palm-lined pools surrounded by cabanas and loungers – one for family fun, and the other reserved for adults only - and signature treatments and wellness therapies at the Pearl Spa and Wellness.

Renowned for its enviable location in Central and its internationally acclaimed restaurants and bars, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong is also a great choice for families. In addition to its rooftop pool complex, the Hotel also offers extensive programming for children, from in-room games to dedicated kids' playroom.

In Thailand, Easter is followed by Songkran – the Thai New Year – in mid-April, ushering in season of family fun and the riotous tradition of throwing water on one another to symbolically wash away the old year and welcome the new. At Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai, spring activities include classic Easter happenings from brunch to egg hunts combined with Thai traditions, and the Resort's famed cooking school will host a special Family Cooking Class. At Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, the culinary team is also celebrating Eid this year with a special Za'atar Night featuring Levantine cuisine in addition to a full line-up of Easter and Songkran meals, activities and even a Family Time treatment at The Secret Garden Spa.

For the ultimate family retreat, look no further than Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah, Baa Atoll. This two-acre private island within a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve offers accommodations for up to 22 guests, with tailored dining options, a private spa and fitness centre, and pristine beaches and blue waters in every direction. Guests also have exclusive use of a 62-foot yacht for excursions and explorations, and round-the-clock service by a dedicated Four Seasons team.

Discovery more this spring at Four Seasons

