Spring Breeze, Lemon Squeeze! Chick-fil-A Gives a Classic Salad a Seasonal Twist

Offering a twist on a popular classic, the Lemon Kale Caesar Salad combines warm Grilled Nuggets on a bed of romaine and kale with shaved parmesan cheese and lemon wedges, served with a Lemon Caesar Vinaigrette dressing and Lemon Parmesan Panko topping. The Lemon Kale Caesar Salad is the first limited-time salad entrée to be featured on the national menu since 2016 and the first salad entrée that features warm Grilled Nuggets. It is prepared fresh daily in Chick-fil-A ® restaurant kitchens.

"The Lemon Kale Caesar Salad is one of the new items we're adding to the menu in 2021 to offer our guests more variety," said Kaitlin Miller, menu category leader at Chick-fil-A, Inc. "It's a delicious lower calorie salad option for those who enjoy a traditional Caesar salad and those looking to try something new. After testing this item in 2017 and receiving great feedback, we're excited to add it to our 2021 lineup of seasonal offerings."

Along with the new salad entrée, a popular off-menu beverage is getting a new name. Chick-fil-A Sunjoy® is a refreshing blend of regular Chick-fil-A® Lemonade and freshly-brewed Sweetened Iced Tea, a combination that has become a favorite among guests. Sunjoy tea lemonade will join the menu as a permanent offering at participating restaurants chainwide starting April 26. The beverage is also available with combinations of Chick-fil-A Diet Lemonade or Unsweetened Iced Tea, giving guests a variety of choices to sip their way to a bright, sunny day.

These and all Chick-fil-A menu items are prepared under the Chick-fil-A Safe Service guidelines, which remain a top priority at all Chick-fil-A restaurants. For more information on the Chick-fil-A Safe Service guidelines, visit chick-fil-a.com/covid.

To learn more about Chick-fil-A and read stories about the company's food, people and customers across the country, visit thechickenwire.chick-fil-a.com.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. is a family owned and privately held restaurant company founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. Devoted to serving the local communities in which its franchised restaurants operate, and known for its original Chick-fil-A® chicken sandwich, Chick-fil-A serves freshly prepared food in more than 2,600 restaurants in 47 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada.

A leader in customer service satisfaction, Chick-fil-A was named top fast food restaurant in Newsweek's 2019 America's Best Customer Service report and received several honors in QSR's 2019 Reader's Choice Awards, including "The Most Respected Quick-Service Brand" and "Best Brand for Overall Experience". Additionally, Glassdoor named Chick-fil-A, Inc. one of the top 100 best places to work in 2020. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com.

Photo assets can be downloaded through Dropbox here.

SOURCE Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.chick-fil-a.com

