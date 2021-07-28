Spring Fertility Brings Unique Approach and Technology to Fertility Care in Manhattan

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Fertility, a premier provider of fertility care known for delivering a superior patient experience and exceptional IVF outcomes, today announced the opening of its flagship fertility center of the future in New York City in Bryant Park. Spring Fertility will bring its signature patient-centric, individualized, compassionate care to the East Coast, raising the bar for fertility care in the greater New York metropolitan area.

Spring's mission is to empower patients to achieve their goals. "We want to reduce the stress around current or future fertility by providing a comforting and easy patient experience for people to access the best fertility care and technology to achieve a pregnancy now or in the future," explains Spring's co-founder Dr. Peter Klatsky.

"In Spring's five years, we have supported thousands of people – both from the Bay Area and internationally – on their path to parenthood. Having a bi-coastal presence allows us to provide even more access to the level of care and personalized experience that Spring has become known for," said Dr. Klatsky. "At Spring, we measure success in two primary areas: First, we must provide the most supportive, individualized patient experience. Then we must provide the best clinical outcomes, anywhere."

Unique, Cutting Edge Lab Technology

Spring has set up the world's first physiologic IVF lab circuit, helping eggs and embryos survive that might otherwise be lost. "We know that the best place for an egg or embryo is inside the uterus or fallopian tubes, even brief exposures to non-physiologic levels of oxygen and changes in the surrounding environment can be devastating," explains Dr. Nam Tran, Spring's co-founder and Chief Medical and Scientific Officer. "In order to minimize these risks, we created the first physiologic micromanipulation system; we reduce toxic levels of oxygen from the air around the cells while the eggs are being identified, fertilized and during embryo biopsy. This keeps these delicate cells more stable during important intervals when they are neither protected by a mother's body or by our incubators." This unique approach has generated some of the highest success rates in the country with 62% of fertilized eggs developing to good quality blastocyst stage embryos (on day 5 or 6) in women under 35.

"We constantly seek incremental improvements at every stage in the egg or embryo's development," said Dr. Tran. "While no single change is a silver bullet, when implemented together, we see a marked improvement in embryo development and ultimately live birth rates when patients come to our centers after not experiencing success elsewhere."

Spring's labs are a point of differentiation and contribute to the fertility network's superior outcomes. All of the labs feature a large window from the pre-op area into the lab, giving the feeling of an open kitchen. Dr. Klatsky explains this 'open kitchen' is a critical value to Spring. "We believe in transparency and want patients to see how we care for the cells that will ultimately significantly impact their future."

Manhattan's Premier Fertility Center

Spring Fertility's new location in Bryant Park furthers the company's mission to provide access to best-in-class, individualized care for those seeking egg freezing, IVF, and egg donation or gestational surrogacy reproductive services. Having years of experience providing donor eggs and gestational surrogacy in the Bay Area, Spring is excited to share this expertise, both with the LGBTQ+ community as well as any individuals or couples requiring third party care in New York, as surrogacy has been recently made legal.

The new, beautifully designed offices at 114 West 41st Street in Bryant Park are part of Spring's commitment to convenient, easily accessible care. Extended hours, short wait times and modern communication systems accommodate patients' busy schedules. As of today, Spring's New York City clinic has begun accepting patients. Please visit springfertility.com/book-a-consult/.

Spring is so confident in their ability to deliver best-in-class outcomes, they are opening New York with their Spring Promise: a shared risk program that guarantees a successful pregnancy from frozen eggs or a full refund of all money paid to Spring. They are also currently accepting applications for patients who wish to be considered for a free IVF cycle after recently experiencing a failed cycle elsewhere. To learn more, please visit https://springfertility.com/freecyclereview/ .

Leading Physicians & Team

Spring is excited to announce Dr. Shefali Shastri as Medical Director of the New York practice. Dr. Shastri brings extensive experience in IVF, having trained and worked at Weill Cornell and RMA of New Jersey for the last 15 years. "The path to parenthood is unique to every individual or couple – and everyone's fertility care should be similarly individualized to their journey." said Dr. Shefali Shastri.

"Personalized care, cutting-edge medicine, innovative technology in the labs, and a passionate team are what sets Spring apart – and I couldn't be more excited to start seeing patients."

Spring's Co-Founder Dr. Peter Klatsky will be returning to New York as a founding physician of the Bryant Park center, as well as Dr. Catha Fischer, who will serve as Director of Fertility Preservation.

As part of Spring's commitment to delivering an unparalleled experience of individualized, patient-centric care, every new physician to join Spring undergoes an intensive "Spring Training" led by Dr. Nam Tran. This program is designed to ensure every patient receives a consistent level of care and implementation of Spring's optimized protocols.

About Spring Fertility:

Spring Fertility has reshaped the delivery of fertility care by placing equal focus on both patients and scientific excellence. Spring's exceptional outcomes and patient care enabled it to grow from a 13-person, single clinic, to Northern California's premier fertility platform with a team of over 250 people including 16 physicians. Spring's New York office has begun taking appointments and is already booked for the first two weeks of September. In addition to New York, Spring operates six clinics serviced by three state-of-the-art laboratories spread throughout San Francisco, Silicon Valley, and the East Bay, as well as The Genesis Fertility Centre in Vancouver, Canada, which Spring acquired in 2020.

To learn more about Spring Fertility, please visit SpringFertility.com.

