Spring Forward Into The Judgement Free Zone®: Join Planet Fitness For Just $5

As the weather starts to warm and the summer inches closer, so does the undue pressure of all that comes with the changing of the seasons; in fact, a national study* commissioned by Planet Fitness found that close to half (45 percent) of Americans spend more time at the gym or exercising in the months leading up to summer, with 60 percent in agreement that getting their body bathing-suit ready causes them stress.

"Planet Fitness is home of the Judgement Free Zone, a promise we take to heart from the moment you're welcomed into any of our clubs to the moment you walk out the door after a fantastic workout," said Jessica Correa, senior vice president of marketing at Planet Fitness. "Regardless of your fitness level, needs or goals, we're here to swap that seasonal stress for hassle-free support including free fitness training and great value each and every day of the year."

Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more. The Planet Fitness Black Card®** membership for $21.99 a month includes additional perks such as access to over 1,500 clubs in all 50 states at no additional charge, ability to bring a guest anytime, and additional amenities like unlimited use of massage chairs, HydroMassage® beds, and more.

Planet Fitness also provides members with an opportunity to connect and support each other with "Planet of Triumphs," an online community that celebrates all accomplishments and inspirational stories of Planet Fitness members. Planet of Triumphs provides an online platform for members to recognize their triumphs (big or small), share their stories and encourage others, reinforcing the Company's belief that 'everyone belongs'. Check out real Planet Fitness member stories and accomplishments at PlanetofTriumphs.com.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club and take advantage of this limited time offer for new members next week, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

* Online survey conducted by Kelton Global to 2,006 nationally representative Americans ages 18 and over, with a margin of error of +/- 2.2 percent.

** Black Card membership fees vary by location.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, N.H., Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2017, Planet Fitness had approximately 10.6 million members and more than 1,500 stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic and Panama. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

