Spring Gets a Badass Upgrade: "The Crème Rises to the Top" Arrives at Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii

Bold, unapologetic coffee franchise pairs pistachio and smoked hickory flavors with their iconic Jack, and the debut of Jenny, Bad Ass Coffee's newest badass.

Seasonal LTO delivers indulgent flavor with a signature Bad Ass Coffee twist

Available March 31 – May 25, 2026, at participating U.S. locations

DENVER, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a renowned coffee franchise recognized for its premium Hawaiian coffees, strong community connections, and adventurous spirit, brings a bold new flavor experience to spring with its latest limited-time offering, "The Crème Rises to the Top."

"It's a fresh way to celebrate the season while giving guests something memorable in every cup." Post this Spring LTO delivers indulgent flavor with a signature Bad Ass Coffee twist.

With 80% of consumers interested in seasonal limited-time offers and 61% saying seasonal flavors help set an LTO apart, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is leaning into spring with two crave-worthy drinks featuring pistachio, smoked hickory, and vanilla crème — inspired by Jack and his partner in badassery, Jenny.

"Spring is the perfect time to have a little fun with flavor," said Iain Douglas, Chief Brand Officer at Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. "Nutty pistachio, smoky hickory, and smooth vanilla crème bring bold flavor to the menu, while Jenny's debut alongside Jack adds a fresh dose of badass attitude and a further wink of fun to our brand."

Spring Sips, All in One Badass Collection

Available March 31 through May 25, 2026, at participating U.S. locations while supplies last, the spring lineup includes:

Jenny's Pistachio Vanilla Crème Latte: A rich and creamy latte featuring pistachio syrup and vanilla crème syrup, topped with whipped cream for an indulgent finish. ($8.73) *

A rich and creamy latte featuring pistachio syrup and vanilla crème syrup, topped with whipped cream for an indulgent finish. ($8.73) * Jack's Smoked Vanilla Crème Latte: A smooth vanilla crème latte layered with smoked hickory syrup for a bold, subtly smoky twist. ($8.73) *

"We wanted this lineup to feel playful, indulgent, and true to the brand's personality," added Douglas. "It's a fresh way to celebrate the season while giving guests something memorable in every cup."

For more information about Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii and to find your nearest location, please visit www.badasscoffee.com or download the mobile app available on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii®

Born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffee with the world. With nearly 40-US franchise locations open today, an additional 14 additional stores open by the end of 2025, and another 63 shops in various stages of development, the brand is expanding rapidly by serving a wide variety of drinks, food, and merchandise while staying true to its roots in Hawaiian culture. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and follow on social media @badasscoffeeofhawaii.

*Prices vary based on size and location.

SOURCE Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii