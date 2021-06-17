Spring Health Announces Harshit Shah as New Chief Technology Officer

In his new role at Spring Health, Shah will be responsible for overseeing software engineering, information security and information technology. Shah joins Spring Health with 20 years of experience specialized in software engineering and has led multi-disciplinary teams in engineering, product, user experience, business development and technical marketing. His deep understanding of high-growth technologies will support Spring Health's growth by scaling its enterprise software as a service (SaaS) engineering teams to deliver on new capabilities for customers, members and caregivers.

"We're excited to welcome Harshit to our executive team and know his experience in software development and engineering leadership will be invaluable to Spring Health and our customers," said April Koh, co-founder and chief executive officer at Spring Health. "Harshit has proven he's ready to lead Spring Health into its next stage of growth."

Shah joins Spring Health from Amazon Web Services (AWS) where he served as head of engineering. In this role, he was responsible for leading the engineering and product development for AWS IoT Services and AWS Business Productivity Suite. Before AWS, Shah spent a decade at Microsoft in several software management roles and contributed towards Microsoft Azure and Bing Search. In his previous roles, Shah was able to deliver products from their original concept and bring them to scale while building geo-distributed, diverse and high-performing teams.

"The social, political and health factors in the last year have affected every single individual in one way or another. Our psychological, emotional and social well-being is directly connected to mental health and mindfulness. I'm honored to have the opportunity to increase access to behavioral health services," said Shah. "I've seen a clear need for better mental health care in the world and am excited to join Spring Health in its mission to eliminate every barrier to mental health."

Earlier this year, Spring Health announced the appointment of Brad Lande-Shannon to chief people and marketing officer. He is responsible for building the next generation of the organization's people and marketing programs. The company also recently launched Candela , its new system for measuring the quality of care delivered by its network of providers. The system ensures Spring Heath offers the highest-quality and most affordable patient care. For more information on Spring Health, visit https://www.springhealth.com/ .

About Spring Health

Spring Health offers personalized mental health benefits. Spring Health's solution combines clinically proven technology with high-touch care navigation to give every employee fast and easy access to the right care, at the right time. Members receive their own personalized care plan, made up of solutions ranging from therapy to digital cognitive behavioral therapy programs, coaching, medication, and more. Industry-leading, people-first employers rely on Spring Health to elevate their behavioral health benefits and transform their company culture.

SOURCE Spring Health