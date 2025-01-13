Spring Health Commits $500,000 to Provide Free Therapy for Those Impacted by the Los Angeles Wildfires

Spring Health's Wildfire Mental Health Support Program Offers Therapy and Community Resources to Navigate Loss, Trauma and Uncertainty

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Health , the leading global mental health solution for employers and health plans, today announced its Wildfire Mental Health Support Program, created to offer mental health support to individuals and families impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. The company has committed $500,000 to the program, which includes free therapy sessions and community resources for each qualified participant. Los Angeles residents impacted or displaced by the fires are invited to apply and visit Spring Health's dedicated page here .

"The Los Angeles wildfires have left countless individuals grappling with immense loss and trauma," said April Koh, CEO of Spring Health. "This program underscores our commitment to making high-quality mental health care accessible to those who need it most, when they need it most."

The Wildfire Mental Health Support Program is designed to meet the urgent mental health needs of those affected, providing virtual therapy sessions with licensed mental health professionals to ensure accessibility for displaced individuals, first responders, and vulnerable populations. By addressing the emotional toll of natural disasters, Spring Health aims to empower survivors with the tools they need to rebuild and heal.

Impacted residents of Los Angeles can apply for the program and access resources by visiting Spring Health's dedicated Wildfire Mental Health Support Program page here .

About Spring Health

Spring Health is the leading, global behavioral health solution proven to change people's lives and deliver net-positive financial return for organizations. Through Spring Health's Precision Mental Healthcare, individuals and families are connected with personalized interventions and compassionate, culturally-responsive mental health care. Certified by the Validation Institute for demonstrating net savings for customers, Spring Health also equips global business leaders with intelligent technology, real-time insights, and clinical expertise to support diverse and evolving organizational needs.

Today, more than 10 million people worldwide have access to Spring Health. We're trusted by leading employers, health plans and channel partners, including Adobe, Bumble, Delta, General Mills, Moda Health, Wellstar, and Guardian, to drive cultural impact at scale. For more information, please visit https://www.springhealth.com.

